Samuel Colp performs during the benefit concert at the Hillside Community Church in 100 Mile House.

Concert raises funds and food for food bank

“There was a lot of variety of musicians”

A benefit concert at the Hillside Community Church saw plenty of musicians and raised $374 and 250 pounds of food for the local food bank.

“I think it went well,” says Alamaz Durand, one of the two organizers. “I am happy with that. Especially in a town that has been hit hard. That is $374 and 250 lbs that they didn’t have. Any little bit helps.”

Durand says she received good remarks.

“Everyone seemed to really enjoy [it]. There was a lot of variety of musicians and everyone had something that they loved. So they had everything from jazz music to folk music to some pop and original written music, classical; you name it.”

Performers came from as far as the McLeese Lake area, as well as 108 Mile Ranch, 100 Mile House, Deka Lake and Lac la Hache.

“All music makes me happy. So I think all of them are talented in their own right and I think we’re really blessed to have such talented musicians in a small area.”

She organized it because the food bank is such a great cause, she says.

“An organization such as the food bank, it isn’t one particular group that they appeal to. Many people go to it in this area,” she says, adding that families, students and homeless people all use it. “Thanksgiving is coming up and if people can get to the food bank to pick up some food for Thanksgiving it’s better than nothing. So, I try.”

Performers included the 100 Mile House Community Band, Ingrid Mapson, Durand herself and about five more.

Durand thanked Nicki Bonter and Jackie Zamorano for helping with concessions, the Hillside Community Church for providing the venue, Blair Pollard for stepping in on short notice to operate the soundboard, all the musicians, the people who donated, Alex Zamorano for putting up posters and more and 100 Mile Radio and the 100 Mile Free Press for advertising it.

Cameron Combs performs as part of the 100 Mile House Community Band portion of the benefit concert.

Celine Desaulniers (left) and Lindamae Wilson collect donations at the benefit concert.

