Dustin Bentall’s family’s new home, the Star Dust Trading Post. (Photo submitted)

Dustin Bentall’s family’s new home, the Star Dust Trading Post. (Photo submitted)

Clinton strikes a chord with Dustin Bentall

He was raised in the city, but musician Dustin Bentall has found his roots in Clinton.

He was raised in the city, but musician Dustin Bentall has found his roots in the small village of Clinton.

The singer-songwriter, who spent his teenage years on a farm off Big Bar Lake Road, decided to settle in the South Cariboo town in 2019 when he and his wife Trixie Berkel were expecting their son Bucky James. Not only were they looking for a home but a place with space enough for them to build a recording studio and leather boot making workshop, two of Bentall’s passions.

They found the perfect spot on Clinton’s main strip and turned it into the Star Dust Trading Post.

“I love it here. I love the climate I like the cold dry winter. I grew up on the coast and I’d rather have a cold frozen winter where the sun shines quite often rather than the grey wet,” Bentall said. “I love the western feel and cowboy culture (of Clinton). That’s always been something I’ve been drawn to since I was a little kid.”

The son of pop-rock singer-songwriter Barney Bentall, of Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts, Bentall followed in his father’s footsteps and spent the last 15 years as a touring and recording musician. Most of his time was spent “bouncing around between Vancouver and Toronto” writing and performing music at gigs across the country.

But Clinton was always close to his heart. Bentall, 37, bought his first car in Clinton, a ‘69 Impalla that he drove across the country and back before ending up in a bad accident near Lytton. That accident made him focus on his songwriting full time and take inspiration from the area for his first album Streets with No Lights.

READ MORE: Clinton artist shares music From the Heart

“Throughout my career touring, I would always kind of long for Clinton and when I would get back to B.C., back to Vancouver, I’d always want to get up here as fast as possible if I had the downtime,” Bentall said. “I’d hop in the car, drive up here and feel the magic of this area.”

His family’s new space is “amazing and full of character,” Bentall said. The building is known to locals as the old Parkies, or in more recent years, As the Crow Flies. His leatherwork business is downstairs, along with his own small recording studio for his musical ventures.

Leatherworking began as a creative outlet for Bentall while he was on tour. He then started studying bootmaking in Toronto and fell in love with the process. He has since gained the skills and machinery needed to start his own shop, making boots, leather accessories and gloves.

Bentall said his son, and the pandemic, has helped to keep him even more firmly rooted and inspired to make music and develop his leatherwork business. Bucky was only two months old when the whole world locked down, which in a way was beautiful as it forced him to stay home more than he used to and spend quality time with his son.

It has, however, forced him to figure out what to do now that he can’t perform his music live for the foreseeable future. Before the pandemic hit, Bentall and his friends in the band Hunting were preparing to do a series of shows in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver and take part in the upcoming festival season. That’s now on pause, but Bentall hopes to return to live shows when they are once again allowed. He’s also eager to perform live in and around Clinton this summer, once the new guidelines are announced.

In the meantime, he’s been able to get back to playing music once a night and begin the process of gathering new songs for an album. Bentall said that he and his wife have been learning and singing old country songs around the house, much to Bucky’s delight.

Musically, Bentall said he takes inspiration from a wide variety of sources from classic country music, rock, indie and the lyrical energy of hip hop music. He finds it difficult to limit his music to one genre and instead focuses on one thread that binds them all together.

“I like to think that it’s honesty and that my songwriting comes from a special meaningful place,” Bentall said. “I want my songs to come from real-life experiences and relationships with people I meet along the way.”

@kellysinoski
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseClinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The interior of the Star Dust Trading Post is now occupied by Dustin Bentall's leatherworking equipment. (Photo submitted)

The interior of the Star Dust Trading Post is now occupied by Dustin Bentall’s leatherworking equipment. (Photo submitted)

The interior of the Star Dust Trading Post is now occupied by Dustin Bentall’s leatherworking equipment. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Netflix’s Cecil Hotel crime documentary tells tale of B.C. student’s mysterious death

Just Posted

The Mica Mountain Rider’s trail grater. (Photo submitted)
Mica Mountain ‘the place to be’ for sledders

Mica riders have 98 members this year

South Green Lake Snowmobile Club members enjoy group rides Wednesdays and Sundays when weather and snow conditions allow.(Ron Tonts photo - submitted).
Green Lake Snowmobile Club seeks new members

The Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) is unique in British Columbia.

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Lynx at the Mount Timothy Ski Hill area. (Michelle Obre photo).
Lynx euthanized after found consuming domestic cat in 100 Mile House

Conservation office says lynx had killed multiple cats on Birch Avenue.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP
Deep snow prevents suspects from stealing ATVs in Bridge Lake

100 Mile House RCMP attended to 91 calls for service from Feb. 3-9.

Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Donor Day, Love Your Pet Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day are all coming up this week

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

Most Read