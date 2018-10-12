Chris Harris launches documentaries in 100 Mile House

‘It’s to showcase our own region and to help us appreciate where we live.’

Photographer Chris Harris.

Chris Harris is inviting his hometown to the launch of his new high-definition video. The video is 110 minutes long and contains two documentaries and nine short films showcasing the beauty of the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

The launch starts at 2 p.m. at the Rangeland Theatre in 100 Mile House on Saturday, Oct. 13. The work of the locally renowned photographer is available to the public on blu-ray disc, which can be purchased at the launch.

“I think it just always blows people away what we have here, and of course the farther away you get from British Columbia, the more amazing it is.”

Harris said even people who have spent their lifetime in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region have never seen some of the extraordinary views captured in his images.

The documentaries – The Chilcotin Ark and Wildfire Summer of 2017 – received an amazing response when they were shown at the Williams Lake Film Festival, said Harris.

But he wanted to make sure his hometown got to see and experience them as well.

RELATED: 100 Mile House art gallery displays ‘something totally new’ from photographer Chris Harris

Harris said The Chilcotin Ark is a not-so-well-known story about two people’s “heroic effort” to preserve “the world’s largest contiguous, most biodiverse wilderness complex,” found right here in our backyard.

The Wildfire Summer of 2017, he said, is not about fire and destruction, but rather regeneration and resilience and “fire as part of the natural cycle of the land.”

“Basically, it’s my experience as a photographer. It’s the story of how I turned a crisis into art.”

Harris’ moving pictures are set to original music written and composed by Ken Marshall in his 108 Mile Ranch studio.

“They’re very informative. They’re completely, highly professional. They’re absolutely beautiful to watch.”

When Harris sees his work up on the screen, or in books he’s published for that matter, he said he is filled with memories.

“It’s not so much about the images, it’s about life experiences and sharing wonderful times with the people I meet.”

He said he feels “very fortunate” to have experienced the beauty of this area and to now showcase it to the people who live on it.

“It’s to showcase our own region and to help us appreciate where we live.”

Harris encourages everyone to come out to the launch: adults, children, students. It’s an educational experience and is completely free.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fender partners with B.C. music store for new experience
Next story
CMHA holds Comedy Night in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

CMHA holds Comedy Night in 100 Mile House

‘Laughter is good for one’s mental health’

Chris Harris launches documentaries in 100 Mile House

‘It’s to showcase our own region and to help us appreciate where we live.’

VIDEO: 100 Mile House and Canim Lake Band march to Take Back the Night

‘It’s 2018. We shouldn’t have to worry about taking back any night…’

EnGold discovers new mineralized zone in Lac la Hache

‘The potential for discovery of new high-grade structures is promising…’

Students in the South Cariboo look at in-demand careers with Work BC

The Find Your Fit Tour is an interactive career day that travels to schools across the province

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

CRD to hire external auditor to review budgets of fire department near Quesnel

The audit comes after taxes increased for the area, following a “substantial” budget overrun

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Most Read