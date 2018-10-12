Chris Harris launches documentaries in 100 Mile House

‘It’s to showcase our own region and to help us appreciate where we live.’

Chris Harris is inviting his hometown to the launch of his new high-definition video. The video is 110 minutes long and contains two documentaries and nine short films showcasing the beauty of the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

The launch starts at 2 p.m. at the Rangeland Theatre in 100 Mile House on Saturday, Oct. 13. The work of the locally renowned photographer is available to the public on blu-ray disc, which can be purchased at the launch.

“I think it just always blows people away what we have here, and of course the farther away you get from British Columbia, the more amazing it is.”

Harris said even people who have spent their lifetime in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region have never seen some of the extraordinary views captured in his images.

The documentaries – The Chilcotin Ark and Wildfire Summer of 2017 – received an amazing response when they were shown at the Williams Lake Film Festival, said Harris.

But he wanted to make sure his hometown got to see and experience them as well.

Harris said The Chilcotin Ark is a not-so-well-known story about two people’s “heroic effort” to preserve “the world’s largest contiguous, most biodiverse wilderness complex,” found right here in our backyard.

The Wildfire Summer of 2017, he said, is not about fire and destruction, but rather regeneration and resilience and “fire as part of the natural cycle of the land.”

“Basically, it’s my experience as a photographer. It’s the story of how I turned a crisis into art.”

Harris’ moving pictures are set to original music written and composed by Ken Marshall in his 108 Mile Ranch studio.

“They’re very informative. They’re completely, highly professional. They’re absolutely beautiful to watch.”

When Harris sees his work up on the screen, or in books he’s published for that matter, he said he is filled with memories.

“It’s not so much about the images, it’s about life experiences and sharing wonderful times with the people I meet.”

He said he feels “very fortunate” to have experienced the beauty of this area and to now showcase it to the people who live on it.

“It’s to showcase our own region and to help us appreciate where we live.”

Harris encourages everyone to come out to the launch: adults, children, students. It’s an educational experience and is completely free.

