Snowy Owls by Bobbie Crane.

Cariboo artist featured in international art exhibit

Bobbie Crane’s Snowy Owls painting was chosen for AFC’s Exhibit of Nature in Art.

Bobbie Crane is ecstatic that her Snowy Owls painting has been chosen for the 2021 Artists For Conservation’s International Exhibit of Nature in Art.

Entitled simply Snowy Owls, the acrylic painting features a male and female snowy owl roosting together on a blue sky background. To represent their threatened status, Crane has them perched atop what looks like melting arctic permafrost rather than the usual rock or branch. The painting is based on two pictures of snowy owls that Crane had taken at Boundary Bay down in Delta, where this species winters.

Crane said she wanted to find an abstract way to represent the snow owls’ loss of habitat due to global warming. It took her 32 hours to complete.

“When I found out I was selected, I went off the rails. I was jumping around telling my husband ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh,’” Crane said.

Crane, who became one of AFC’s signature artist in 2020, said it was her goal to be published in the book and be part of AFC’s International Exhibit of Nature in Art., a worldwide event. AFC’s mission to promote wildlife and nature conservation and awareness is especially close to her heart.

“I attained that goal so I’m pretty proud and honoured they selected my snowy owls,” she said.

Crane said close to 500 different submissions were received for the AFC exhibit and book this year – the most competitive event in the exhibit’s 14-year history. Her artwork will be featured in this year’s book and in August she will deliver the painting to the exhibit in Vancouver.

The show will then travel across the world for several months, which Crane said is exciting and nerve-wracking.

The book is currently being printed and should be available in the fall, in time for Christmas. Crane has already ordered six copies for herself, to give to each of her children.

Snowy Owls will be on sale for US$750, which Crane intends to donate 25 percent of the profits from to the Alaska Raptor Center who supports Arctic raptors like the snowy owl.

“This was a huge goal for me in my artistic journey and so at the moment, I’d just like to stay there and enjoy it and wonder what does come next?”

Bobbie Crane is overjoyed that her painting Snowy Owls has been accepted as one of the featured pieces in the 2021 Artists For Conservation's International Exhibit of Nature in Art. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo artist featured in international art exhibit

Bobbie Crane's Snowy Owls painting was chosen for AFC's Exhibit of Nature in Art.

