Bridge Lake Photo Group comes to Parkside

The Bridge Lake Photo Group’s annual showcase is coming to Parkside Gallery this month.

Entitled Perspective: A Photographic Exhibition,the show features the work of 10 local photographers. Group coordinator Derek Chambers said their previous shows have only run for an afternoon at the Interlakes Community Centre, so he is excited to see what kind of feedback they get over the course of a much longer show.

“We have gladly taken that slot because now we can show our work for over a month,” Chambers said. He noted that the preparation work is much the same as what it would be for a show that would only last an afternoon, but added “That will give more people a chance to see the quality of the photography we do at the Bridge Lake Photo Group.”

The show has no set theme, apart from being a collection of the club’s best photographs from the last 10 years. Each photographer chose their own images and theme, which he said demonstrates the potential of photography.

Joining Chambers are Daryl Wilson, Diane Hopp, Donna Marshall, Gary Hardaker, Kathy Stocks, Maureen Nelson, Monika Paterson, Nigel Hemingway and Sharon Jensen. Each photographer will contribute between five and 10 photographs for display. Chambers said he has also prepared an eight-minute-long slideshow that will be playing through the exhibit’s run.

“People will see how much photography is more than just flipping up your smartphone and snapping a shot. There’s that cliché a photograph is worth a thousand words but that’s only when it’s done right. We’re talking about photography where we’re trying to send a message or interpret something and people can study the picture and get more out of it.”

Chambers chose to focus on the human form for his contribution to the show. Over the last few years, he said he has come to enjoy working closely with his models in a studio to capture their character. His subjects include several local community members.

“I like the connection with people and trying to bring out the character of the person,” he said. “When people look at the mirror you’re just getting a reflection of what you look like. When you sit in a studio you get lit differently and it changes the way one’s face looks entirely. You get to see how others see your face rather than how you see it in the mirror.”

Getting set up at Parkside has been easy, and Chambers said he has appreciated how much help the volunteers have given them.

The show opens on Saturday, April 1 and Chambers and several members of the club will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions.

“I’m hoping this will be the first of many (shows) to come and this will become an annual tradition for the people of the South Cariboo,” Chambers said.

With Perspective: A Photographic ExhibitionChambers said the group is hoping to inspire others to take up photography, just like what happened with him 12 years ago. He said those who join the club will receive plenty of mentorship from their fellow photographers. Thanks to the pandemic, he said they now meet on Zoom twice a month and have members living in communities from Lac La Hache to Salt Spring Island.

“The club has helped me in two different ways,” Chambers said. “Other members have done things I never would have thought of doing, and that has inspired me to try those things and learn new skills.

“The other thing is as a former teacher I love teaching people things I have learned.”



