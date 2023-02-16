Acts wanted for 100 Mile Variety Show

Applications are being accepted until the end of the month

Are you skilled in magic, standup comedy, interpretive dance or cowboy poetry?

If so, the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society wants you for a 100 Mile Variety Show on March 25 at Martin Exeter Hall. Those interested are asked to put their names forward by Feb. 28.

“We really take that variety aspect seriously. Not that we don’t love singers but we’re also looking for a magician, a standup comedian, a short comedy sketch, speech arts, whatever we can find,” said Margot Shaw, the society’s secretary. “We have a call out on Facebook and that’s been so much fun because I’ve got calls from people and had some great conversations.”

The 100 Mile Variety Show is part of 100 Mile House’s wider town celebration being organized by the District of 100 Mile House next month. The District is funding several free community events on March 25 thanks to money from the Government of Canada’s Commemorate Canada Reopening Fund. Before the show, the society is running several workshops that day. Everything will be free to the public.

Shaw said they have already booked the 100 Mile Community Band, 100 Mile Community Choir, Raising the Bar Dance Studio and several other artists but there’s room for more. The event will feature a two-and-a-half-hour performance, with a 15-minute intermission.

Finding acts has been a challenge because the show falls on the last Saturday of spring break. Many teachers and students who might otherwise perform will still be on vacation, but Shaw is confident people will come forward.

“We have a very open mind on what kind of acts would be a possibility,” she said. “We’re interested in just about anything that’s entertaining from the South Cariboo because we are an amazing community and this is just a great chance to highlight that.”

Shaw said its only requirement is that the acts are family-friendly and run for about 10 minutes. Participants will also be required to attend dress rehearsals in the week leading up to the variety show to iron out any technical details.

The show will start at 7 p.m. Saturday night. To sign up, contact Shaw at 250-945-4080 or pilgersh@shaw.ca.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House