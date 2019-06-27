Wayne Larson, a South Cariboo, watercolour based artist paints on-site at the 2019 Art Crawl opening ceremony at Parkside Art Gallery on June 21. Monika Paterson photo.

A vibrant day for Art Crawl opening ceremony

The Parkside Art Gallery saw a lively attendance for the opening ceremony for the first-of-its-kind Art Crawl on June 21.

To kick things off, outside of the gallery, a drumming ceremony was held following a series of speeches from significant members of the community such as MLA Donna Barnett, Art Council co-chair Gordon Hoglund and Stemete7uw’i co-ordinator Rob Diether.

Event organizer, Bobbie Crane said Barnett talked about the importance of the general public becoming engaged with the arts and culture community in 100 Mile House and Hoglund shared the history of the Parkside Art Gallery.

“It went over very nicely, the speeches were good and the art crawlers who attended the ceremony found their way over to the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre for lunch,” said Crane. “It was a full house over there and the opening ceremony was very well attended.”

Throughout the day, art crawlers made their way around town to the various businesses to observe the art. Most of the participating businesses offered an in-house draw, for a gift basket, certificate or item to engage the art crawlers and members of the community.

“It’s a good indicator to see how many people are participating in the crawl,” said Crane. “We stopped into two different businesses yesterday (June 25) and their ballot boxes were half full, so that was good. It shows not just the attendance of the crawlers but the people who are coming in that may not have known of the art crawl, but see the art and become engaged that way.”

Crane said a lot of those who participated in the crawl headed back to the gallery in the afternoon. The afternoon included on-site painting from different artists and demonstrations for the public to observe.

“It was a nice afternoon and everyone seemed to enjoy it,” said Crane. “We noticed people were just stopping by, even people who hadn’t attended the opening ceremony. They saw the artwork around town and came over to the gallery.”

According to Crane, the participating businesses have seen a lot of activity and some sales since the opening ceremony this past weekend.

“I want to thank the Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture, 100 Mile Lions Club and the 108 Mile Lions Club for their generosity and support,” said Crane. “This event was made possible because of all of the artists and businesses who participated in the Art Crawl.”

Art will remain on display at the participating businesses until July 1.

The Art Crawl booklet can be picked up at the Visitors Centre, Parkside Art Gallery, More than Wood Art Gallery and the 100 Mile Free Press.

Previous story
VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death
Next story
VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Just Posted

National Indigenous Peoples Day recalls history, brings cross-cultural connection

“The kids all call us Kye7e (grandmother). Now we are in the Kye7e’s footsteps.”

Business as usual: local owners respond to recent mill closures

‘Forestry is not a forever industry’

Inverness Caledonian Thistle takes interest in young 100 Mile House soccer players

The professional soccer club has forged a link with an u8 soccer team in 100 Mile House

A vibrant day for Art Crawl opening ceremony

The Parkside Art Gallery saw a lively attendance for the opening ceremony… Continue reading

Full maternity services will be restored at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Interior Health has announced full maternity services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital will… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Provincial report card ranks Peter Skene Ogden at the top

Secondary students in 100 Mile House received the best report card in the district

Business as usual: local owners respond to recent mill closures

‘Forestry is not a forever industry’

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Most Read