Emma and Grace Yang perform Colors of the Windsor by A. Menken at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Showcase and Awards Evening on April 13, 2019. (File photo)

100 Mile student performers gearing up for annual arts festival with a recital

‘This is our first recital of the year’

Those planning to perform during this year’s 100 Mile Festival of the Arts will have a chance to shake some nerves this weekend.

A recital for student performers will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the 100 Mile United Church. It begins at 2:30 p.m.

“This is our first recital of the year,” said Ginny-Lou Alexander, one of the organizers. “We want to give the students an opportunity to try out their pieces and practice in front of a friendly audience without any competition.”

The recital is following a “let it snow” theme, according to Alexander. Students will be performing music, songs and spoken word.

“I am looking forward to hearing the students and seeing how they are doing this year,” said Alexander. “It will be our first time engaging with them. It’s exciting.”

Alexander said residents can expect to see up to 25 student performances on Jan. 19.

“We set the date for the recital sometime in the Fall so students have had since then to practice and get ready.”

Admission for the recital will be by donation. All of the proceeds will go towards the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts which is going to be held at the 100 Mile United Church.

Registration for the festival will be on Feb. 8 at Parkside Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

