100 Mile Performing Arts Society elves spread Christmas cheer

Performers in costume will take funny photos around the area until Christmas.

The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society is looking to spread some Christmas cheer this December with a set of fun elf-themed photoshoots.

This new initiative was organized by the society’s new president Courtney Driver after it was decided at their November meeting they wanted to bring some cheer to the community. Driver said as they can’t currently put on any shows or really be out in public, it was decided a group of performers would go out in costume as elves and take funny photos around 100 Mile House and 108 Mile Ranch.

Starting Dec. 1 until Christmas Day, these photos will then be published on the society’s Facebook page for the joy of all.

Locations of their shoots included the South Cariboo Business Centre, 108 Elementary, the 100 Mile Curling Club, the skate park and more, Driver said. The photos feature a quartet of elves and occasionally children within their COVID-19 bubble, she added.

“I want people to go and be a part of our community on our 100 Mile Performing Arts Facebook page and see where we have gone. It’s kind of an elf on the shelf kind of idea, just to bring smiles to people’s faces,” Driver said.

Catch the elves’ latest photoshoot on Facebook via the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society Facebook page or Instagram at 100 Mile PAS. Driver said they plan to do another online style event in the new year and wished the community a safe and happy holiday.

100 Mile House