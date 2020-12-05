The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s Elves include (from left): Melissa Hermiston, Vincent Collins, Sandy Gallagher and Courtney Driver, front. (Photo submitted)

The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s Elves include (from left): Melissa Hermiston, Vincent Collins, Sandy Gallagher and Courtney Driver, front. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile Performing Arts Society elves spread Christmas cheer

Performers in costume will take funny photos around the area until Christmas.

The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society is looking to spread some Christmas cheer this December with a set of fun elf-themed photoshoots.

This new initiative was organized by the society’s new president Courtney Driver after it was decided at their November meeting they wanted to bring some cheer to the community. Driver said as they can’t currently put on any shows or really be out in public, it was decided a group of performers would go out in costume as elves and take funny photos around 100 Mile House and 108 Mile Ranch.

Starting Dec. 1 until Christmas Day, these photos will then be published on the society’s Facebook page for the joy of all.

Locations of their shoots included the South Cariboo Business Centre, 108 Elementary, the 100 Mile Curling Club, the skate park and more, Driver said. The photos feature a quartet of elves and occasionally children within their COVID-19 bubble, she added.

“I want people to go and be a part of our community on our 100 Mile Performing Arts Facebook page and see where we have gone. It’s kind of an elf on the shelf kind of idea, just to bring smiles to people’s faces,” Driver said.

Catch the elves’ latest photoshoot on Facebook via the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society Facebook page or Instagram at 100 Mile PAS. Driver said they plan to do another online style event in the new year and wished the community a safe and happy holiday.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christmas Market features cozy artwork

Just Posted

The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s Elves include (from left): Melissa Hermiston, Vincent Collins, Sandy Gallagher and Courtney Driver, front. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile Performing Arts Society elves spread Christmas cheer

Performers in costume will take funny photos around the area until Christmas.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

A Good Samaritan helps me pull my car out of the ditch on Horse Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Saved from the ditch by Good Samaritans

A journalist never likes making the news.

A dream catcher with 91 ties of tobacco was placed over a fire. The ties represent the 91 years St. Joseph’s Mission operated as a residential school. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Tl’etinqox women find strength at former B.C. Interior residential school site

Healing ceremony part of video project to honour legacy of residential schools

(Photo submitted)
Embrace Winter aims to make season ‘extra special’

Celebrating winter the Nordic way is coming to the South Cariboo this season.

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Study finds Canada a ‘laggard’ on homophobia in sports

Among females, 44 per cent of Canadians who’ve come out to teammates reported being victimized

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

Information about the number of COVID-19 cases in Abbotsford and other municipalities poses a danger to the public, the Provincial Health Services Authority says. (Photo: Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
More city-level COVID-19 data would jeopardize public health, B.C. provincial health agency says

Agency refuses to release weekly COVID-19 case counts, citing privacy and public health concerns

Most Read