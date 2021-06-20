A Zumba class at the 108 Community Hall parking lot will be hosted by Gale Ogden June 19. (Submitted photo)

Zumba class to raise funds for hospice

Gale Ogden hosting outdoor fitness class fundraiser

After more than a year of teaching classes virtually, Zumba instructor Gale Ogden is thrilled to be hosting outdoor classes in person again.

So thrilled, in fact, that she has teamed up with the 100 Mile District Hospice Society this weekend to host a fundraiser Zumba class at the 108 Mile Community Hall parking lot.

“Zumba is all about positive music and the joy of movement, ” Ogden said. “People can even come and just watch, or participate and enjoy being in a happy place, celebrating and supporting the hospice’s current projects.”

The fundraising fitness event took place Saturday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m. by cash donation. It’s the third such fundraiser Ogden has hosted, and she said hospice and its programs are an important organization to support in the community.

“The more we can do to help others through that tough time is wonderful,” she said. “I’m really pleased that there’s something I can do to raise funds and awareness.”

Ogden is asking those who want to come out and dance on Saturday to register by emailing galeogden@gmail.com. She notes the class will have to be fewer than 50 participants to stay within COVID-19 guidelines.

She said she hopes to have indoor classes back up and running by August, as long as the protocols allow for it.

To find out more about the 100 Mile District Hospice Society, call 250-395-7680.


