Year-in-review: July-December

Hundreds of people packed Birch Avenue on Sunday to check out Hot July Nights’ show and shine on Sunday, July 17. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Paddlers in the Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nation’s canoe paddles Green Lake on the final leg of the Pulling Together Canoe journey. The eight-day journey promotes healing, reconciliation, and respect for Indigenous host nations, as well as the sharing of Indigenous cultures. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Paddlers in the Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nation’s canoe paddles Green Lake on the final leg of the Pulling Together Canoe journey. The eight-day journey promotes healing, reconciliation, and respect for Indigenous host nations, as well as the sharing of Indigenous cultures. SEE related story A9. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). 150 Mile House’s Carly Tugnum prepares to dismount from her horse as she competes in junior girls goat tail tying at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House. Around 150 young rodeo competitors attended the rodeo last weekend watched by dozens of locals. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Viacheslav Kozakov paints his new house on Saturday, Oct. 8. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lily Dickinson shows off her hand-painted rock at Horse Lake Elementary School last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) District of 100 Mile House Councillors Ralph Fossum (left), Maureen Pinkney and Dave Mingo presented outgoing Mayor Mitch Campsall (third from left) with three awards recognizing his years of public service. (Photo submitted) The 100 Mile COmmunity band performs for the first time in two years at the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Weston Slater shows off his cowboy skills.(Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Live music on the main stage.(Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hay ride down the main street of Lone Butte courtesy of South Cariboo Excavating. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Neil VanderHorst stars as the Emperor in the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s new pantomime, the Emperor’s New Clothes. The play premiered at Martin Exeter Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. For more on the play see page 17. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Becca VanderHorst’s Emily and Katharina Wetzig’s Princess Caroline dress in masks for the grand finale of the Emperor’s New Clothes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rachel Shaw flexes for the audience during The Emperor’s New Clothes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Red Coach Inn shuttered for fire code violations

The Red Coach Inn was closed indefinitely by the Office of the Fire Commissioner after numerous fire code violations, which pose a “fire and life safety risk for occupants.” BC Housing was working with those living in the inn on rental supplements to relocate them to other suitable rental accommodations.

Medals for Tsq’escenemc athletes

Several athletes from the Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nation took the first step in the qualifying process for the North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia next year. The games will offer 16 different sports, allowing athletes to compete as well as share socially and culturally.

Lone Butte rocks South Cariboo with fair

Lone Butte Rocks’ old-fashioned fair returned to the South Cariboo after a two-year hiatus, offering everything from music on the main stage to a pie-eating contest, kids’ roping demonstrations and the Cariboo Rockin’ Riders Drill Team.

New fishing dock floated in 108 Mile Lake

A new fishing dock was installed at the main beach at 108 Mile Ranch. The $25,000 dock was commissioned by Ian McGregor, of the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and funded by the sale of sport fishing licences in B.C.

Hot July Nights roaring success in 100 Mile

More than 300 classic cars and motorbikes stopped in 100 Mile on the weekend for Hot July Nights, injecting a much-needed boost into the community. More than 7,000 spectators attended the event, which included music, food and a Show ‘n Shine.

South Cariboo athletes compete in Summer Games

Eight Cariboo-area rugby players, including one from Lone Butte’s Floria Meili, brought home the bronze medal from the 2022 B.C. Sumer Games. Other local athletes to compete included: Tucker Gust and Sean Moore (boys’ softball), Amelia Whiting (girls’ soccer) and track and field competitors Colby Priester, Jordyn Meville, Claire Kreschuk, Joelle Kuyek, Olivia Harper and Jenny Schroevers.

100 Mile ‘N Hour teams bring home the medals

South Cariboo Minor Softball’s 100 Mile ‘N Hour U13 and U15 teams snagged gold and bronze medals respectively in the provincials.

Pulling Together journey gathers at Green Lake

The Pulling Together Journey made its final stop at Green Lake, known to the Secwepemc Peoples as the place “where the news spreads.” Hundreds of people attended the celebration, which was hosted by the Tsq’escemc (Canim Lake) First Nation. The eight-day Pulling Together Journey brings together Indigenous Peoples, youth, police and public service personnel and promotes healing, reconciliation and respect for Indigenous nations.

Beat the heat in a cooling station

With temperatures in the area forecast to be as high as 34C, the District of 100 Mile House and Village of Clinton opened cooling stations. The Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship in 108 Mile Ranch also opened a cooling station for people to beat the extreme heat.

Vet clinic proposed for Marmot Ridge

The building on the former Marmot Ridge Golf Course site was proposed to be resurrected as a vet clinic. Dr. Ross Dickinson, owner of the Lakeland Veterinary Clinic, applied for a zoning amendment on the vacant property to allow for vet services, including a large animal facility. Dickinson made the application on behalf of the property’s owner, Golden Bloom Investment Group Corp., which has listed the property for sale at $1.5 million.

Firefighters battle 11 active wildfires

Cooler temperatures and rain were expected to help firefighters battling 11 active wildfires in the South Cariboo, including a 43-hectare blaze south of Chasm Lake Provincial Park. All the fires were started by lightning.

Deka Lake volunteer fire chief quits

The ongoing battle over the public use of the Deka Lake Volunteer Fire Hall is heating up again, after the fire chief quit and the local ratepayers group was told they had a month to get out. Longtime fire chief Al Boyce said he decided to quit the department after 26 years because of “relentless attacks” from community groups, which were told last year they could not longer use the hall for public events because of liability issues.

Hundreds come out for Little Britches Rodeo

100 Mile House’s Little Britches Rodeo was a smash hit, with close to 150 competitors in the ring.

Postmistress puts final stamp on job

Audrey Nelson retired from the Lone Butte Post Office, where she has worked for nearly 30 years.

Wranglers coach Dale Hladun back for another three seasons

The 100 Mile Wranglers have signed new three-year contract with coach Dale ‘Duner’ Hladun. Hladun said he was honoured to carry on the work of rebuilding the hometown team.

Annual Bridge Lake Fair draws big crowds

Dozens of people attended the 62nd annual Bridge Lake Fair, which included demonstrations, food stands and music.

Legion needs new executive

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 is in need of a new executive. Mai Hansson, branch advisory manager of the Royal Canadian Legion’s B.C./Yukon command, said the Legion is closed after several executives, including president Heather Prodnuk, resigned due to personal reasons.

South Cariboo Garlic Festival smash hit

The 2022 South Cariboo Garlic Festival broke all previous attendance records, with more than 4,000 people attending on Saturday alone. At one point, vehicles waiting to get into the festival backed up traffic on Highway 97 almost to Lac La Hache.

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre moving to Birch Avenue

The Stemete7uw’i “A Gathering Place” Friendship Centre has finally found a new home on Birch Avenue. After months of searching, the centre will move to 330 Birch Ave. from its current location behind St. Timothy’s Anglican Church on Blackstock Road.

Pinkney unopposed for mayor

Maureen Pinkney was acclaimed as the new mayor of the District of 100 Mile House after no one stepped up to challenge her. She will succeed outgoing mayor Mitch Campsall, who did not seek re-election.

Proposed vet clinic given green light by District

The District of 100 Mile House adopted a zoning amendment, which will allow a vet clinic at the vacant Marmot Ridge site, 200 Exeter Road. Ross Dickinson, owner of Lakeland Veterinary Clinic, made the application ahead of buying the property, which was listed at $1.5 million.

Family flees Ukraine for South Cariboo

The Kozakov family arrived in the South Cariboo with their two daughters, Diana, 10, and Anastasia, 6, after a harrowing escape from Ukraine and several months in the Netherlands. The family fled their home in Kamianske – a city of 300,000 people – following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, a settlement and immigration support worker with Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, was working with the family to find them accommodation.

100 Mile House remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Residents of 100 Mile House paid their respects to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony at the Cenotaph. A tribute to the Queen was read, followed by a prayer of thanksgiving and well wishes to the royal family, following her death on Sept. 8.

Forest Grove fire department honours Neil Hodge

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department honoured fallen teammate with the first annual Neil Hodge Memorial Car Wash. Hodge, a longtime member of the department, died after a battle with cancer.

Target of bear attack recovering at home

An individual walking their dog was attacked by a bear near Forest Grove. The individual was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Spreading orange around the community

Horse Lake Elementary School is spreading the message of Orange Shirt Day around the community with 215 painted rocks. Students and teachers were both involved in the project, which also included messages of truth and reconciliation. The number of rocks represented the number of unmarked graves discovered last year at the Kamloops Residential School.

South Cariboo pitches in to help Ukrainians

A dozen South Cariboo residents pitched in on the weekend to help the Kozakov family, Ukrainian refugees, fix up their new home. The work bee was organized by Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, which helped find them a new place to live.

Never stop dancing and learning, even at 100

He might be 100 but Alan McAninch still starts every day dancing. McAninch, a longtime rancher and Bridge Lake resident, celebrated his 100th birthday last month with friends and family.

Campsall honoured for public service

The District of 100 Mile House honoured outgoing mayor Mitch Campsall with three awards for his long service. Campsall has been involved with the District for 25 years, first as a councillor and later as mayor. He chose not to run for re-election this year and was succeeded by Maureen Pinkney.

100 Mile House elects two new councillors

Jenni Guimond and Donna Barnett were elected to the District of 100 Mile council, joining incumbents Ralph Fossum and Dave Mingo. Former councillor Maureen Pinkney was acclaimed as mayor.

Roland Stanke reclaims mayor’s seat

Clinton voters have decided it’s time for a change in leadership, electing Roland Stanke as mayor. Stanke, who lost the 2018 election by one vote, was elected, along with incumbent councillors Sandi Burrage and David Park, and newcomers Darrell Schapansky and Nicholas Kosovic. Stanke had been mayor from 2002-2011.

Tsq’escen flag raised above 100 Mile House

The flag of the Tsq’escen (Canim Lake) First Nation was raised over 100 Mile House to mark National Indigenous Veterans Day. About two dozen dignitaries from the District of 100 Mile, the Cariboo Regional District and the Tsq’escen turned out for the ceremony, which was also about truth and reconciliation.

Barnett given lifetime achievement award by BCSF

Donna Barnett was given a lifetime achievement award by the B.C. Snowmobile Federation. The award, which includes a lifetime membership to BCSF, recognizes the work she has done to promote and advocate for snowmobiling. Barrnett said she was surprised but honoured.

Province announces fibre optic internet is coming to Clinton

The province announced that Clinton will benefit from the installation of a new fibre-to-the-home network, which will bring faster internet speeds to more than 400 households in Clinton and the surrounding area.

Over 400 attend Remembrance Day ceremony

More than 400 people turned out to honour veterans in a ceremony at 100 Mile House Community Hall. Legion vice-president Stan Leschert said it was gratifying to see the turnout after two years of drive-by ceremonies.

Clinton auction raises $40,000 for local students

The return of the Clinton for Kids Dinner and Auction raised a record-setting $49,000. After expenses, the David Stoddart School PAC will get $40,000 to fund field trips and buy equipment.

100 Mile House bowler takes gold at provincial competition

Tyson Dean brought home a gold medal from the Youth Bowl Canada championship in Kelowna. Finishing 75 points above the competition, Dean claimed gold in the junior boys’ Pins Over Average Division. Dean started bowling five years ago at Big Country Lanes.

Food banks preparing or surge in demand

Demand has once again increased for food banks this holiday season. Both the 100 Mile Food Bank Society and 100 Mile House’s Loaves and Fishes program said their numbers are up as Christmas approaches.

Hillside hosts benefit concert

Close to $1,000 was raised to support local Ukrainian families at the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert on Nov. 19. Hosted at Hillside Community Church, the concert featured performances by several local artists including Joelle Kulyk, Bruce and David Webber, Ingrid Mapson, Lydia McLelland and the 100 Mile House Community Band.

Storybook performance comes to life in 100 Mile House

The 100 Mile House Performing Arts Society found its groove with its rendition of The Emperor’s New Clothes.

New staff sergeant takes reins in 100 Mile

100 Mile’s new Staff Sgt. Kevin Smith is no stranger to 100 Mile House. Smith served as a constable in the community from 2008-2014. He has served in towns across B.C., including Port Hardy, Burns Lake, Fort St. James and Masset, Haida Gwaii.

IVFD first responder program suspended

The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department announced it has discontinued its First Responder Program because of a lack of volunteers, with the Forest Grove Volunteer department potentially following suit. The news comes shortly after the Cariboo Regional District released a video series calling for more volunteers to meet a “critical need” across the region. The CRD has seen a decline in the number of volunteers, due to members growing older, retiring or those unwilling or unable to get vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents light up annual Memory Tree

More than 300 loved ones were remembered as part of the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society’s annual Memory Tree celebration. The event, running for the past 31 years, allows people to register a loved one’s name. As the name is read out, a bulb is lit in their memory on the tree.

Cram the Cruiser raises $3,000 for food bank

100 Mile’s third annual Cram the Cruiser raised $3,000 for the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society. The public gave the RCMP cash donations or purchased pre-made hampers from FreshCo, which contained staples such as pasta, granola bars and oatmeal.

