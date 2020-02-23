Wranglers visit with Lac la Hache students

Mother nature is still playing little games with us – one day is spring-like and then bang back to the miserable winter weather! I am one of those people that gets tired of winter quickly and am definitely looking forward to the arrival of spring – can that happen soon, please?

Award

Some exciting news happening here in Lac la Hache – Fire Chief Terry Murphy was delighted to present a new award to Julie Machado for getting certified as an exterior firefighter trainer – way to go and congratulations from all of us!

Lights

The Rolf Zeis arena has had some new outdoor lighting installed making the entrances very well lit up and easier to approach when it’s pitch black outside.

Since the arena is mostly busy at night the new lighting will be beneficial to all – big thanks to Jordan from Northwind Electric for completing the job in a very timely manner.

Elementary

The elementary school students also use the arena for weekly skating sessions – this week they were joined by some of the Wranglers for a couple of hours skating and a bit of hockey.

Now just how special is that! The Wranglers were invited to join the students at the school for a yummy lunch of lasagna and Caesar salad.

The hot lunch program is a great idea and has received support from all sorts of organizations – this week a big thanks goes out to the 100 Mile Rotary Club for their generous donation of $300.

The elementary students will be kept busy for the rest of the month with all sorts of fun activities. On Feb. 25, students will be travelling to the 108 Elementary for Scrap Arts Music and then participating in the Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 26 taking their stand against bullying.

Students have been learning and practicing basketball skills and are in a for a special treat. A previous Harlem Crowns player, Willy Harderman, will be spending the morning of Feb. 20 helping students improve their skills.

A super great idea since the grades 4-7 girls and boys will be participating in basketball tournaments on Feb. 27 at the 108 Elementary School and Horse Lake School.

Calendar

A couple of dates to mark on your calendar.

– The crib tournament at the OAPO is on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Registration is $15 and includes a spaghetti lunch. This seems to be a very popular event so come on out and join the fun.

– The Lac la Hache Historical Society is holding their AGM on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at 3889 Ranch Rd. Contact Marilyn Buyar at 250-706-2834 if more info is required. This meeting may be quite interesting and informative as different heritage projects at the Felker Homestead will be discussed.

– The Lac la Hache Curling Club is having a Fun Spiel at the 100 Mile Curling Rink on Saturday, March 14. The cost is $25 per person and that includes dinner and three games of four ends. All ages are welcome and you are invited to bring a team or just to be put on a team. There will be cash prizes awarded for each person for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The last day to register is March 7. Please contact Mavis Reid at 250-302-2808 or Hetty Wright at 250-396-4253 for more info or to register.