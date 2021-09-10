Wranglers seek billets

At least 10 more homes are needed to house the players

Tammy Mikkelsen and her son Shane (centre) took in Quinn Mulder and Kaden Dempsey for billets last season. This year Mikkelsen said the Wranglers are in need of about 10 more billet homes to house the new team. (Photo submitted)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are in need of new billet families for the 2021/2022 season.

Tammy Mikkelsen, the organization’s new billet coordinator, said they have only half of the 25 spots they need for the incoming team due to former billet families and households leaving the Cariboo.

Billet families welcome out-of-town hockey players into their homes for the hockey season and provide them with food, lodging and a support system. Mikkelsen, who has been a billet for the last seven years, said it’s a rewarding experience, noting her own son Shane gets big brothers out of the deal.

“Some people can take two billets, some people can take one, but we need more billet homes because there hasn’t been enough interest so far,” Mikkelsen said.

Due to the new COVID-19 rules, Mikkelsen doesn’t know the exact start date for the billet program this year, but aims to have a home for each player within the next two weeks. This will give her enough time to process applications, complete criminal record checks and inspect prospective homes for suitability.

“They just have to have their own room, a closet and be in the 100 Mile House area. We probably won’t do anywhere more than 20 minutes out of 100 Mile so the 108, Horse Lake and Gateway (could work). We try to keep that limited so they’re not always on the road,” Mikkelsen said.

“It may be the player’s first time out of their parents’ homes so welcoming them into your house and being able to guide them through the first step of life is rewarding and fun.”

Those who step forward to house a player will receive season tickets, Mikkelsen said, as well as financial compensation. To sign up, Mikkelsen invites the community to call her at 250-706-3344 or email tammymikkelsen80@gmail.com.



