White Cane Club running Halloween sale at Thrift Store

The 100 Mile House and District Blind and Visually Impaired White Cane Club is holding its seventh annual Halloween sale at the Cedar Crest Thrift Shop this Sunday.

Lori Fry, the White Cane Club’s director of public relations, said the sale is being held to recognize the support of the community. Fry said the club’s success is thanks to community donations and patronage of the thrift store.

“I totally believe in the philosophy of co-operation and mutual benefits for all parties involved when working on a project or venture of any kind,” Fry said.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fry invites everyone to come shop at the thrift store for everyday items or last-minute Halloween costume pieces. She said there will be surprise discounts and a free gift given with every purchase, while supplies last.

“We’re hoping we’ll have lots of last-minute shoppers there trying to piece together a costume,” Fry said. “Every week we never know what stock we have in the store. I’ve asked our members if they have any donations to bring them in on that particular day. It will all be a surprise.”



