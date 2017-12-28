Watch Lake/Green Lake Christmas dinner

By Gisele Poliseno

The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association’s (WLGLCA) Christmas dinner on Dec. 9, at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH), was a huge success with 80 guests attending.

The wonderful buffet with an assortment of foods including turkey, ham and all the trimmings was served. After dinner Santa, Mrs. Santa and the elf arrived by fire truck from the WLNGLVFD.

Wrapped gifts were given out to the eight children attending. Door and baskets prizes were also drawn at the end of the evening and the winners are: Roze Sanders, Dale Heggtveit, Gord Silljer, Penny Burke, Alma Presceski and Patsy Granberg.

Everyone had a great time. A big thank you goes to Safeway, the individuals who donated items for the prizes, all the hardworking volunteers who decorated the community hall, took care of the registration of the guests, helped during the course of the evening, and all who brought food for the dinner.

Without all of you, this would not have been a success. Thank you again.

Special wishes

A belated birthday wish goes to Helen Eagle for Dec. 20. Happy wedding anniversary to my other half Guy Poliseno on Dec. 23.

Season’s greeting

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

Remember, if you are planning to go out, have a wonderful time, but please do not drink and drive.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno @gmail.com.

I would love to hear from you.