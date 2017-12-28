Watch Lake/Green Lake Christmas dinner

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the Watch Lake/North Green Lake area

By Gisele Poliseno

The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association’s (WLGLCA) Christmas dinner on Dec. 9, at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH), was a huge success with 80 guests attending.

The wonderful buffet with an assortment of foods including turkey, ham and all the trimmings was served. After dinner Santa, Mrs. Santa and the elf arrived by fire truck from the WLNGLVFD.

Wrapped gifts were given out to the eight children attending. Door and baskets prizes were also drawn at the end of the evening and the winners are: Roze Sanders, Dale Heggtveit, Gord Silljer, Penny Burke, Alma Presceski and Patsy Granberg.

Everyone had a great time. A big thank you goes to Safeway, the individuals who donated items for the prizes, all the hardworking volunteers who decorated the community hall, took care of the registration of the guests, helped during the course of the evening, and all who brought food for the dinner.

Without all of you, this would not have been a success. Thank you again.

Special wishes

A belated birthday wish goes to Helen Eagle for Dec. 20. Happy wedding anniversary to my other half Guy Poliseno on Dec. 23.

Season’s greeting

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

Remember, if you are planning to go out, have a wonderful time, but please do not drink and drive.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno @gmail.com.

I would love to hear from you.

Previous story
‘Twas the night before Christmas
Next story
Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

Just Posted

Multiple collisions and a prohibited driver in past week

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Morning Dec. 28: Special weather statement in effect, periods of snow for most of the day, says Environment Canada

The roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Interlakes Library’s opening delayed

Summer fires and trouble finding a location means library might not open until late January

Interior Roads: Brine salt spray a proactive approach

Interior Roads using same sodium base for dissolving into liquid

Celebrate the Cariboo New Year in style

Parties to ring in 2018 held in Interlakes and Forest Grove communities

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

10-year-old boy missing after car plunges into Arrow Lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Most Read