Warm winter coats still available

Those in need can collect coats from St. Timothy’s Anglican Church on Nov. 28.

Annie McKave, the co-ordinator for Coats for All, shows off some of the many jackets that have been donated this year for those in need. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

St. Timothy’s Anglican Church’s 2020 Coats for All Campaign is going strong this year, with one chance left for people to pick up a warm jacket this winter.

Held throughout the month of November, Coats for All is organized and run by parishioners like Annie McKave. Some 25 people picked up good quality coats last Saturday, she said, and another event will be available at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church on Saturday, Nov. 28. The church, located at the corner of Horse Lake and Blackstock roads, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone in need is welcome to come out.

Coats for All 2020 marks the first time the church has held the campaign in the church itself. Typically, the jackets are given away at multiple venues in the community. McKave said they have received a lot of good quality coats this year and thanks both the community for providing them and 100 Mile Laundromat for cleaning them.

“It’s really wonderful. We get a lot of grandmothers who are taking care of children and they’re just so grateful. It’s a big strain on grandparents if they have to buy coats for grandchildren,” McKave said. “Every year we probably go through about 400 coats. There’s definitely a need in our community for it.”

Coats and jackets from the campaign have also been distributed to other organizations and communities including 100 Mile Food Bank, Loaves and Fishes, and the Canim Lake and Canoe Creek Bands.

