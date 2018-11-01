Interlakes Carpet Bowling Club’s Diabetes Tournament trophy winners Betty Smedley (left), Ed Van Gool and Rose Magnusson. Diana Forster photo.

Two locals on winning carpet bowling team

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Interlakes Carpet Bowling Club (ICB) held their annual Diabetes Tournament, Oct. 9, with visiting bowlers from Ashcroft, Barriere, Clearwater, Kamloops and 100 Mile House. For the competition, teams are formed from various clubs.

The winning team comprised Betty Smedley from Kamloops, and Interlakes’ players Rose Magnusson and Ed Van Gool. Second place went to 100 Mile’s Dot Verboom, Linda Verhoeven from Little Fort and Kamloops’ Bill Smedley. 100 Mile’s Norm Mayer, Kamloops’ Betty Christianson and Litle Fort’s Charlie Picor placed third.

ICB sincerely appreciates the merchants who very generously donate prizes every year, and ex-Lions Ruth Marx and Harv Allen who kindly made and served lunch.

Thanks also to Sue Pinkerton who donated a firepit which was raffled off and won by Adrienne Campbell.

All proceeds from the tournament go to sending children with diabetes to Camp Eronda.

Carpet bowling is ongoing at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC,) every Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m., and they could always use more players. Drop in and try it.

Congratulations

Happy birthday to Alyce Matthews, Nicole Weston and Monty Furber. Congrats to Sharon and Dan Stewart on their 32nd wedding anniversary today.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2.

– The Deka VFD Food Drive runs door to door from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4; or leave your offerings at the Firehall that day.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

– The Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Interlakes Community Centre

– The Jam Session at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Cariboo Dental Clinic in 100 Mile House gets toothy on Halloween

