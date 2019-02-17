Two AGMs coming up for local auxiliary, association

On Jan. 24, Fire Chief Guy Poliseno, Deputy Chief Mark Bulman, Captain Ron Thurston, Captain Bob White and Firefighter Dale Hefftveit, from the Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD (WLNGLVFD), accepted a cheque for $2,500.00 donated by the Cariboo Wildfire Relief Fund. The 100 Mile Lions members, Kim Taylor, Chris Nickless and Ron Graves presented this donation. The money will be used to purchase equipment to help fight wildfires in our area and to other areas that require the department’s assistance.

WLNGLVFDA AGM

The WLNGLVFD Auxiliary’s annual general meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall (Hall #1) for 10 a.m. Agenda items will include president, secretary, treasurer reports, this year’s events and elections. The ladies are getting together for a social gathering at 9:30 a.m. if you are interested in attending prior to the meeting. For more information, please contact Gisele Poliseno at 250-395-9082.

WLGLA AGM

The annual general meeting for the Watch Lake/Green Lake Association (WLGLA) is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH). Social at 7 p.m. and the meeting commences at 7:30 p.m. New members are always welcome. If you need more information, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330 or Guy Poliseno at 250-395-9082.

Thank you

The Watch Lake Elves would like to give a huge thank you to all the residents of the Watch Lake area who decorated their places for Christmas. Driving in the area at night brought the magic and spirit of Christmas to us. Thank you, once again, to all.

Special wishes

Belated birthday wishes go to Alice Duits for Jan. 21 and Dale Heggtveit for Jan. 28.

Bubbly wishes to Jim Klink and Bob White for Feb. 14. Hope you all have a wonderful day.

Calendar

– WLNGLVFD’s next practice will be on Sunday, Feb. 24. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, etc. please contact Fire Chief Guy Poliseno at 250-395-9082, Deputy Chief Mark Bulman at 250-456-2151 or Captain Ron Thurston at 250-456-7369.

– The Watch Lake & District Women Institute meets every third Wednesday of the month at the WLCH. The meeting commences at 11:30. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.