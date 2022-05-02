Trio celebrates Earth Day with song

The women gathered outside Parkside Gallery and sang together

Trish Chung, Demian Pettman and Kerry Tunnacliffe took some time out Friday to sing together outside the Parkside Art Gallery. The women hope to bring more people together for a monthly sing-a-long. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

For Demian Pettman, singing can be a powerful experience.

The 108 Mile resident organized an Earth Day Sing Friday outside the Parkside Art Gallery. Only three of them showed up but Pettman said it’s not about the numbers but the “joy” in singing together.

“I’ve done it with just one other person and it can be just as fun,” Pettman said. “It’s a great way to do something creative.

“Most people don’t have any big goals of becoming famous. Any kind of creative thing you do, eventually there is a part of sharing it with other people.”

The idea for the community Earth Day Sing grew out of an event last month when artist Trish Chung invited people to come to the opening of her show, Water, Reflection at the Parkside Gallery.

The group pulled the chairs outside and started singing, Pettman said. “It was really, really fun.”

Chung, who joined the Earth Day sing, agreed.

“I always crave that singing together but not necessarily in a church setting,” she said. “I struggle with how to give thanks. I think singing together can be a celebration.”

Although the singing is usually a capella, the women had the benefit Friday of drums, played by Kathy Tunnacliffe. She said she found the singing to be meditative.

“There’s such a joy to be found when you sing with people,” Pettman said. “When you bring your voices together, it’s different than being a soloist.”

The group hopes to hold monthly events and welcomes singers of all skills and genders to join them.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House