Treasures to be found in Interlakes

Lynda-Mae McNabb Wilson has a host of interesting items in her Sheridan Lake store, Treasures, including a brand new pair of boots. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).

“The community has been so gracious and welcoming,” Lynda-Mae McNabb Wilson said in reference to the exciting little store, “Treasures,” at 7516 Sheridan Frontage Rd., that she and a friend opened on Sept. 1.

“We were open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, but we’re now open until 5 p.m. because people were lining up before we opened, and it got especially busy at closing time,” she added.

In early October, they moved into a larger space adjacent to where they started.

A 20-year Interlakes resident, Lynda-Mae is especially well-known through her 30 years’ work with the 100 Mile Food Bank.

In addition to new and used clothing, artwork, books and glassware, Treasures has some crafters’ work on consignment and is happy to welcome more. Crafters may call Lynda-Mae at 250-395-0173.

COVID protocols are in place.

On Oct. 31, Interlakes Community Centre (ICC), 7592 Highway 24 will have a bonfire, concession and fireworks.

From 6:30 p.m., enjoy hotdogs, chili, hot beverages and mulled wine, all by donation. Every child will receive a goodie bag.

The trusty Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department will run the fireworks show which is expected to start by 7 p.m.

Donated candies, dropped off at the hall, would be warmly welcomed.

ICC is again holding an outdoor Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a little earlier than last year to avoid the chilly late afternoon! The concession will be open, and there may be a bonfire. Vendors who wish to reserve a $15 space should contact Lorraine at 250-593-2384, or the hall at 250-593-4869.

The Log Cabin Quilters will host Community Quilting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 27 at ICC; and a regular quilting session on Nov. 3. Masks and vaccine passports are required.

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers Association notes that the channel buoys have been removed for the winter. Be careful if you head to the big end.

Birthday bubbly goes to Genevieve Amy, Marion Mickelsen, Nicole Weston and Monty Furber. Congratulations to Sharon and Dan Stewart on their 35th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1.

