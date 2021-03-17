Three winners selected for 100 Mile House Wranglers 50/50 draw

Wrangler’s President Greg Aiken, with the help of marketing director Don Jones and director Bruce Madu, drew the names of three lucky winners of the 100 House Mile Wranglers’ 50/50 raffle, at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday.
The winners are Karen Smith, who won $7,000, Terry Frank, $3,000, and Jill Wiering, who brought home $1,000. Aiken and Jones thanked the community for their continued support and enthusiasm for the team, despite them being off this season.
The $10,000 raised by the 50/50 draw will go towards buying new equipment for the 2021/2022 team. The Wrangler’s next fundraising effort will be a new drive-thru barbeque at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, scheduled for April 3.