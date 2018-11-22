Thousand pounds of food and $1,344.25 donates

Denise Britton (left), Steve Colbert (rear) and Ted Weight filled Montana Forster’s long-box van with donations and delivered them to the Interlakes Community Centre on Nov. 5. Diana Forster photo.

Mahood Lake Corridor residents surely came through for Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s (VFD) annual Food Drive on Nov. 4. Some 1,000 lbs of food was donated, and cash received totalled $1,344.25 including $300 from their Ladies Auxiliary (LA.) Thanks to the firefighters for their efforts.

All proceeds are for Interlakes Christmas Boxes which will be delivered Dec. 22. If you need help this Christmas, call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

Ladies Auxiliary

The LA’s Nov. 7 meeting welcomed new members Dorothy Telford and Shelley Thierault.

The ladies passed a motion to donate $5,000 to purchase 24 picnic tables for the Firehall grounds.

Another motion agreed to donate this year’s proceeds of $500 from the LA’ members’ upcoming Christmas party to Fischer Place, and the LA will match that amount and donate it towards South Cariboo Health Foundation’s Wellness Nordic Relax chair.

Congratulations

Belated birthday wishes go to Andree Paddison and Jim Watson and to Jessica Loft for her Sweet 16th. Happy birthday also to Ruth Marx, Celia Visscher, Sibylle Vogel and John Frame.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– The Four Lakes Art Show & Sale is at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.

– Darts & Games night at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.

– Community Quilting at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

– Debbie’s Medical Footcare is available at the ICC from 10 a.m. on Nov. 29 and Dec. 13. Call 250-593-4869 to make an appointment.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.

– E-mail gandt1959@gmail.com to reserve for the MSCEC’s Dec. 1 Christmas Party/Gift Exchange.

– Jam Session at the MSCEC starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.

– Christmas Family Bingo at the Deka Firehall is on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Come enjoy seasonal bake-table raffle, special door prizes and a Super G at over $900.