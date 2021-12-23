The winners of 108 Mile Christmas Light-Up are …

The winners are in for this year’s 108 Mile Christmas light-up contest, with the homeowners at 4745 Kitwanga Drive snagging the title once again.
Four judges drove every street in the community to find the brightest and sparkliest home and say it was a tough decision to make. Seven prizes were awarded, but there were several honourable mentions as well. Factors taken into consideration included design, size, theme, and homemade or store-bought decorations.
“I just can’t say enough how impressed we all were with the effort so many of our neighbours put into this event, bravo to all. So without further ado, here we go:
1st Place – 4745 Kitwanga Dr. Prize: heater fan from 108 Building Supplies
2nd Place – 4909 Telqua Dr. Prize: two rounds of golf with a cart from 108 Golf Resort
3rd Place – 5370 Annaham Cres. Prize: two rounds of golf with a cart from 108 Golf Resort
4th Place – 4766 Kitwanga Dr. Prize: $50 Gift Card from Rolling Hills Pizzeria
5th Place – 4883 Tattersfield Pl. Prize: $50 Gift Card from Elaines Hair Care
6th Place – 5041 Kinncum Rd. Prize: $30 Gift Card from Mary’s Country Kitchen
7th Place – 5306 Kallum Dr. Prize: Gift Package from the 108 Supermarket
Streets suggested as ‘must see’ include Gloinnzun Drive, Gloinnzun Place, Gloinnzun Crescent, three houses on the upperhill corner of Kallum and Kitwanga, Kallum Drive, MacKay Crescent, Stewart Road, Chintu Place, Kitwanga Drive, Donsleequa Road, Annaham Crescent, Kyllo Road, and Tattersfield Place.
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter