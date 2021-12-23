The winners of 108 Mile Christmas Light-Up are …

1st place: This home at 4745 Kitwanga Dr. was tops for Christmas lights in 108 Mile once again. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 2nd place: An array of colourful lights greet drivers as they pass by this house at 4909 Telqua Dr. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 3rd place: Homeowners at 5370 Annaham Cres. scored in the top in the 108 Mile Ranch Light-Up Christmas contest. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 7th place: Charlie Brown and the gang lit up this yard at 5306 Kallum Dr. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 7th place: A home at 5306 Kallum Dr. is lit up for Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 1st place: This home at 4745 Kitwanga Dr. was tops for Christmas lights in 108 Mile once again. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The winners are in for this year’s 108 Mile Christmas light-up contest, with the homeowners at 4745 Kitwanga Drive snagging the title once again.

Four judges drove every street in the community to find the brightest and sparkliest home and say it was a tough decision to make. Seven prizes were awarded, but there were several honourable mentions as well. Factors taken into consideration included design, size, theme, and homemade or store-bought decorations.

“I just can’t say enough how impressed we all were with the effort so many of our neighbours put into this event, bravo to all. So without further ado, here we go:

1st Place – 4745 Kitwanga Dr. Prize: heater fan from 108 Building Supplies

2nd Place – 4909 Telqua Dr. Prize: two rounds of golf with a cart from 108 Golf Resort

3rd Place – 5370 Annaham Cres. Prize: two rounds of golf with a cart from 108 Golf Resort

4th Place – 4766 Kitwanga Dr. Prize: $50 Gift Card from Rolling Hills Pizzeria

5th Place – 4883 Tattersfield Pl. Prize: $50 Gift Card from Elaines Hair Care

6th Place – 5041 Kinncum Rd. Prize: $30 Gift Card from Mary’s Country Kitchen

7th Place – 5306 Kallum Dr. Prize: Gift Package from the 108 Supermarket

Streets suggested as ‘must see’ include Gloinnzun Drive, Gloinnzun Place, Gloinnzun Crescent, three houses on the upperhill corner of Kallum and Kitwanga, Kallum Drive, MacKay Crescent, Stewart Road, Chintu Place, Kitwanga Drive, Donsleequa Road, Annaham Crescent, Kyllo Road, and Tattersfield Place.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House