The long weekend is going to be hot

B.C. Day is this weekend and if you don’t already have a reservation at one of the South Cariboo resorts or campgrounds, you might be out of luck.

Resort operators say they have never been busier, although there may be some changes since the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Martin Wettstein, of Wettstone Guest Ranch in Bridge Lake, said as overseas visitors were not allowed into Canada until now, they are seeing mostly Canadian visitors who are now looking to the resort as a destination rather than a stopover as they head to somewhere else like Banff or Jasper. This means they are staying longer or returning – he had just finished checking in three repeat visitors.

“The advantage is the local guests (Canadians) tend to come back,” he said. “We are seeing many, many repeat guests. They discover our area – the Lower Mainland, the next door province.”

Fawn Lake Resort is also booked for the long weekend. Irene Meili said more of their guests are also looking for cabins and planning longer stays. Pre-pandemic, she said, many of their visitors had travelled in RVs, and stayed shorter periods. Now they are finding the time to stop and explore the region.

The lockdowns have also resulted in people spending more time together with their immediate group.

Many people will likely be happy to be by the lake this weekend as it’s going to be a scorcher. A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada from Wednesday to Saturday. While out having fun this weekend keep alert for heat illness, which can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” cautions Environment Canada. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”



