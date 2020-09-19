The last word

Sheila Williams, caretaker of the 108 Heritage Site, shows off the Royal typewriter used in the making of the first 100 Mile newspaper. In 1960, former Vancouver Sun reporter Carol Shaw moved from Vancouver to 100 Mile House and realized the community needed a newspaper. In 1965, the 100 Mile Herald, run by Shaw, and the South Cariboo Advertiser, owned by Steve Smele, was purchased by Herald House Publications Ltd. The new paper carried the masthead 100 Mile News Herald. Two years later, it became the 100 Mile Free Press. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press) The typewriter used to produce the first newspaper in 100 Mile House is preserved at the 108 Mile Heritage site. In 1960, former Vancouver Sun reporter Carol Shaw moved from Vancouver to 100 Mile House and realized the community needed a newspaper. In 1965, the 100 Mile Herald, run by Shaw, and the South Cariboo Advertiser, owned by Steve Smele, was purchased by Herald House Publications Ltd. The new paper carried the masthead of the 100 Mile News Herald and in 1967 became the 100 Mile Free Press. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)(Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Kelly Sinoski

100 Mile Free Press