The Blue Wranglers hope to bring the community together with a Green Lake Shaker.

The Clinton-based country-bluegrass band plans to shake things up at the 70 Mile Community Hall at 8 p.m. July 29.

“It goes without saying that country and bluegrass music has its roots planted firmly in agricultural communities like the one we live in, and I reckon the past two years have shown us all a thing or two about the importance of building up a strong community, especially in this kind of rural setting,” said singer-songwriter Trixie Van Harten.

Van Harten said she and other Blue Wranglers members – including mandolin player Dan Fremlin and guitar player Dustin Bentall – have played country, folk-rock and bluegrass music on stages all over the world, but “now that we all live further away from any big city centre, real live music seems to hold this new level of importance as a completely necessary community function.”

She said the band has been eager to do something like the shaker, after having to cancel the Last Call Cabaret on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19. The hall is a classic old log building that was recently restored, perfect for a band and a dance floor. A 50/50 draw for the 70 Mile House Community Club will also be held.

“The Blue Wranglers have been busy polishing up a mix of originals and vintage country & bluegrass favourites,” she said.

They plan on playing three sets of music throughout the night and are excited to showcase the talents of a few of their friends as well. This includes Alyssa Omura, of the Flying U Ranch, “who plays guitar and sings like a lark,” Van Harten said. They also be joined by Telecaster player Tommy Krowiak and Juno Award-winning drummer named Skye Brooks.

Clinton’s Arlen Park will do the sound, and they plan to back him up on a few of his original tunes. She also offered a special thank you to Jolene Fremlin, Jessica Lancaster and the 70 Mile House Community Club.

Van Harten said it’s essential that people gather.

“The Blue Wranglers make everyday music for everyday people. And we sure do know a lot of everyday people who like to rip it up on the dance floor from time to time, so we hope things like the Green Lake Shaker happen more and more,” she said.

Admission to the event is $35 in advance on www.theshow.today, or $40 at the door.



