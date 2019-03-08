Larry Stewart won a gun at the Ducks Unlimited banquet on Feb. 28, next to him is Ken Ferris of Ducks Unlimited. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House chapter of Ducks Unlimited raises $20,000

‘Another tremendously successful event’

The local chapter of Ducks Unlimited Canada raised over $20,000 at their annual banquet on Feb. 23.

“Another tremendously successful event,” said Chris Nickless, the chair of the local chapter’s committee.

The money, raised through tickets and a silent auction featuring items donated by 100 Mile House and area businesses and artists, will be going towards projects dealing with the conservation, restoration and management of the wetlands across Canada.

While the exact projects the money will go to is decided by Ducks Unlimited Canada and not the local committee, some local projects include the Walker Valley, 100 Mile Marsh and the 130 Mile/San Jose river marshlands.

“Everything needs help,” said Nickless. “There will be work, especially after the fires.”

According to him, Ducks Unlimited put roughly 60 weirs in the Walker Valley this past year.

Around 150 people came to the event, selling it out.

Some of the auction items that garnered some bidding were from local artists such as Vance Theoret, Bobbie Crane, Tom Godin and Randy Broadway.

“That’s [local art] always something that attracts a lot of attention and the Ducks [Unlimited] merchandise because it’s exclusive – you can’t get it anywhere else.”

The banquet will be back again next year, most likely on Feb. 29 as it is a leap year.

“The event couldn’t have been such a success without the hard work of my DU volunteer committee, the very generous businesses in the area for all their donations and the many attendees for their financial support.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Family bingo back in Deka Lake

