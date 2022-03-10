Teacher donates hair for cancer

PSO teacher Chris Leflufy had his hair cut for cancer last Saturday at JD’s Salon. Leflufy donated nine inches of hair to Hair Inc. to turn into wigs as well as $710 to BC Children’s Hospital. He decided last year to let his hair grow out and donate it to a good cause. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO teacher Chris Leflufy had his hair cut for cancer last Saturday at JD’s Salon. Leflufy donated nine inches of hair to Hair Inc. to turn into wigs as well as $710 to BC Children’s Hospital. He decided last year to let his hair grow out and donate it to a good cause. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Georgia Allan cuts Chris Leflufy’s hair at JD’s Salon last week. Leflufy, a PSO teacher, donated nine inches of hair to Hair Inc to make wigs as well as raised $710 for the BC Children’s Hospital. He said he’s been shaving his head since Grade 11 and decided last year to let it grow out and donate it to a good cause. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) On Saturday high school teacher Chris Leflufy got his hair cut for cancer at JD’s Salon. Leflufy donated 32 inches of hair he spent the last year and a half growing out to Hair Inc. to make wigs and $710 to the BC Children’s Hospital. He said he’s been shaving his head since Grade 11 and decided last year to let it grow out and donate it to a good cause. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Chris Leflufy is the community’s newest member of a popular and generous club.

The high school teacher recently became the latest South Cariboo resident to donate his locks to be made into wigs for cancer patients, after growing his hair out for a year and a half.

“It was actually a little surprising to hear how many people locally have done it,” Leflufy said, adding students, teachers and acquaintances had shared similar experiences of donating their hair in the weeks leading up to his big cut last Saturday. “It was really cool to hear about how many people in our community have also donated like this.”

Leflufy said he has been shaving his head since he was in high school but over the past several years, it occurred to him that it was a “bit of a waste” that his dark, curly locks would just be thrown out afterward.

“I was aware that donating your hair was a thing – my cousin did it over 20 years ago, and another friend of mine had done it as well,” he said.

His hair ended up being about nine inches long prior to having it shaved off this weekend. He joked that many friends his age “don’t have full heads of hair” and wouldn’t be able to offer such a donation, but he is grateful he was able to contribute.

He also raised more than $730 online and at the high school to donate to BC Children’s Hospital.

Leflufy said he and his family have been pretty fortunate to not have been affected directly by cancer, but he knows there are many families in the community who have not been so lucky.

“It’s something that everyone has a connection to one way or another,” he said. “I have friends and family who have gone through very difficult times, and have fought hard. I personally haven’t had that sort of experience, which I’m very grateful for.”

While Leflufy said he’s not sure if he will grow out his hair again – he said it was a “long time coming” to get to the needed length to donate – he said he’s glad he was able to do it once and hopes it makes a difference in someone’s life.

“Going through chemotherapy really takes a toll on folks,” he said. “So hopefully it’s one less thing for them to have to think about.”



