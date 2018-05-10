“Take Time Out” for Mental Health Week

The local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is handing out “Take Time Out” packages for their Mental Health Week which includes tea along with some mental health tips.

The tips for coping with a natural disaster include things such as making sure you take care of the basics (getting enough sleep and nutrition), setting realistic expectations and being patient with yourself and others, giving and accepting support, getting back to a daily routine and taking a break from disaster news.

They recommend seeking help if for more than two to four weeks you have trouble with sleeping and eating, are feeling depressed or hopeless, are anxious, have trouble focussing on daily activities, have recurring thoughts or nightmares about the event or are avoiding activities or places that are reminders of the event. In which case, help is available at 310-6789. For tips on dealing with children of specific ages, please see their tips sheet.

They also have a number of exciting updates, according to executive director Susann Collins.

With some Red Cross funding they’re getting a navigator who will be helping people navigate systems and the different support and services, she says.

“Some people are still in crisis and some are just needing a bit more help dealing with things in the aftermath of the fires.”

Collins is also the executive director for the 100 Mile and District Women’s Centre and says they’ll be getting a navigator as well.

When people are in crisis it can be very frustrating to be going door to door and be told that it’s not the right service, she says.

They’ve also received funding for a receptionist from United Way, which they’ve never had before, she says.

Additionally, the Soupe the Tour program has received funding for this year, she adds.

They also hand out food which is provided to them by the food bank.

Regular CMHA services include a homeless outreach program for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, an activity and an SIL outreach program for people who are living with mental illness, an acquired brain injury outreach program and a 25 unit subsidized housing complex.

CMHA also provides a number of other services such as Bounce Back which is a phone coaching service for people with mild to moderate depression as well as another phone coaching service for parents.

No referrals are needed for the homeless, outreach, the food, housing and Soupe de Tour programs and can be accessed by calling CMHA at 250-395-4883.