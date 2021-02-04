Suite delivery for Lac La Hache baby

Alexandra Karin Hetherington, of Lac La Hache was born in a home birth at the Sandman Hotel and Suites in Williams Lake on Jan. 5. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Alexandra Karin Hetherington, of Lac La Hache was born in a home birth at the Sandman Hotel and Suites in Williams Lake on Jan. 5. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
From left: The Hetherington family, of Lac La Hache, welcomed baby Alexandra Karin Hetherington into the world Jan. 5 at the Sandman Hotel and Suites in Williams Lake. From left, Kris Hetherington with Patrick, 2, Christin and baby Alexandra Hetherington. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

The Sandman made Christin and Kris Hetherington’s dreams come true.

The Lac La Hache couple welcomed their baby girl – Alexandra Karin Hetherington – into the world in a suite at the Sandman Hotel and Suites Williams Lake in a “home birth” Jan. 5. The 8.4-pound baby, a little sister to her two-year-old brother Patrick, was one of the first South Cariboo babies born in 2021.

“She basically popped out like a football. She was born in her water sac so I got to see it. It’s pretty rare and really special,” dad Kris said. “It was really beautiful. I got to cut the cord and everything.”

Alexandra marks one of the first home births in a Williams Lake hotel. The couple, who had booked the Williams Lake-based Cariboo Midwives, chose the hotel as they were required to be within a 30-minute drive of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

READ MORE: Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby

Megan Corbett, of Cariboo Midwives, said hotels offer an alternative to people who don’t have family and friends close to hospital. Demand for home births is on the rise across the region, she added.

“Anywhere warm, dry and safe and has a bathroom is an acceptable place for a home birth,” Corbett said, adding the Sandman was very supportive of the Hetherington’s wishes. “They went out of their way to accommodate them.”

Kris admits he was apprehensive about having his baby born in a hotel but it was something Christin really wanted, partly because of COVID-19. The couple emailed several motels and hotels in Williams Lake and when no one immediately responded, Kris was hopeful they would have to go to hospital.

The Sandman, though, was the first to respond, he said, welcoming them with “open arms and helping us every step along the way.”

“I was hoping we didn’t find a motel,” Kris admitted. “I wanted to have her at a hospital but we found a (hotel). If I was a manager at a motel I think I would have said no, too, but it went perfect and I have no regrets. She’s perfectly healthy, everything’s great.”

As soon as Christin started having contractions at 4 a.m. on Jan. 5, the couple headed straight to the hotel, where the suite was ready for them. As part of the home birth, the couple brought their own sheets, towels and tablecloths to cover the bed and floor of the hotel – everything that could get dirty, Christin said. They even brought a cloth and buckets to clean up afterward.

Their daughter was born just four hours later at 8:05 a.m, in her caul. Corbett said only about 10 percent of babies are born this way. In places like the Philippines, it’s considered good luck.

The couple named the baby Alexandra after the hotel’s front office manager Alexandra Shuba. They wanted a name that started with A and Shuba was “so good to us,” Kris said.

“They were very generous and gracious and excited to host us,” he said. “They gave us a great deal on the room for the time we stayed there.”

Shuba said she was flattered when the Hetheringtons returned the room key and asked if they could name the baby after her. She joked that she keeps telling other family members that ‘Alex’ is a great name but nobody had taken her up on the suggestion until now.

“It was a very wonderful surprise,” she said, adding she is writing a letter to baby Alexandra with some information about her namesake. “I was lost for words. I genuinely love all our guests and for someone to appreciate my hard work … it was wonderful.”

Back in Lac La Hache, Alexandra is settling in.

“She’s awesome. she cries a lot and she eats a lot and she sleeps a lot and she looks like her brother,” Kris said. “She fits right in.”

@kellysinoski
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Home is where the art is at Showcase Gallery
Next story
Residents walk to remember loved ones

Just Posted

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

Alexandra Karin Hetherington, of Lac La Hache was born in a home birth at the Sandman Hotel and Suites in Williams Lake on Jan. 5. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Suite delivery for Lac La Hache baby

Couple books Williams Lake hotel room for ‘home birth’

Have questions for the school district? Tune in to the virtual downtown Thursday at 5 p.m. (Angie Mindus file photo)
School District 27 to host virtual townhall meeting with Interior Health Authority

The meeting gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod. (File photo)
MP Cathy McLeod not seeking re-election

After 12 years as MP, McLeod is looking to write a new chapter

More snow is in the forecast for Thursday, according to Environment Canada. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
WEATHER: Overnight snow makes for winter driving conditions, great skiing throughout Cariboo

More snow on the way Thursday night

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

Most Read