Submissions are still open for 2019 and 2020 Citizens of the Year

The South Cariboo Citizen of the Year nomination period has been extended to Sept. 8.

Donna Barnett, who has organized and sponsored the award for the last decade, said the extension is to give the public more time to put forward names of those who make the South Cariboo a great place to live. This year she’s giving out awards for both 2019 and 2020 as the process was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a few submissions but I can think of dozens of people out there who deserve to be nominated. Even if they’re not selected, to be nominated by your peers is an honour,” Barnett said. “I know everybody knows people that have been volunteering for years, or maybe one year, who have made great contributions to the communities and citizens of the South Cariboo.”

Barnett said the only qualification for the award is that the person lives in the South Cariboo and, through volunteer work or their job, makes life better for the community. She feels such people deserve to be recognized and celebrated by the wider community.

Submissions can be done either by email or in person. Download the nomination form from southcariboochamber.org. Once you fill out the name, contact info, a brief description of the nominee online, you can then either submit it via email to manager@southcariboochamber.org or drop it off at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office’s mailbox.

The 2019 and 2020 Citizen of the Year awards will be presented on Sept. 25 in Centennial Park as part of Community Appreciation Day.

“Volunteering is something people do because they like to do it. They don’t do it to be recognized but they should be recognized.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House