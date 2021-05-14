Students put heart into local charity

Horse Lake Elementary students laugh as they try to jump together over a skipping rope at their school’s Jump Rope for Heart event last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Freddie Boutillier (from left), Paisley Stone and Marc Haag leap over a jump rope together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Four girls from Horse Lake Elementary Jump Rope together during the Jump Rope for Heart event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cora Boettger uses a jump rope at Horse Lake Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Grade 7 students at Horse Lake Elementary School leap over a jump rope together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hunter Tingley keeps up a steady pace jumping over a skip rope at Horse Lake Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Aliyah Ladd spins a hula hoop around her neck at Horse Lake Elementary’s Jump Rope for Heart. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Raven garland demonstrates how to skip using a hula hoop at Horse Lake Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Aliyah Ladd makes use of a hula hoop to jump during the Jump Rope for Heart event at Horse Lake Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bretton McKinnon enthusiastically jumps over a jump rope at Horse Lake Elementary’s Jump Rope for Heart event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Students at Horse Lake Elementary prepare to jump over a skipping rope together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Students after successfully vaulting a skipping rope. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Neither rain nor pandemic could stop Horse Lake Elementary from holding its annual Jump Rope for Heart.

Students last week raised $600 of their $1,200 goal at the event, which helps to raise awareness and money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Principal Ty Lytton said students this year raised the money online, before heading outside in their cohorts to skip, hula hoop, and play soccer and frisbee. He’s hopeful the event encourages his students to lead active healthy lifestyles as adults.

Grade 7 students were roped in to help run the event, with each assigned a station. Raven Garland, a new student, said this was her first time attending the event.“I think it’s really nice how personal they get here. At bigger schools, they just put out flyers and that’s pretty much it,” Raven said.

Her friend Ashley Funke said this was the first time they have held the event outside, due to COVID, and thought it was great the younger students were getting the chance to run around outside, while raising money for a good cause.

Grade 6 student Landen Berube agreed. “I feel like it’s important to recognize heart disease because kids who have strokes and heart disease can’t do this. So to raise awareness for those kids is good.”

