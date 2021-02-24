Rather than just celebrate Pink Shirt on one day the members of the Cedar Crest Society wore pink shirts for the entire week to show their support for their clients and 100 Mile Students. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Spreading Kindness

At the Cedar Crest Society, Pink Shirt Day became Pink Shirt Week.

The society hung pink shirts up in front of its office at 345 Cedar Ave. to mark the day and spread out their other activities throughout the week, director of employment services Darlene Stevens said. This was mainly because during COVID-19, clients can only visit them on staggered days and times and in smaller groups than usual.

“It’s to raise awareness for the community to show acts of kindness and talk about bullying, whether they’ve been a recipient in the past or part of a group that was involved in bullying others,” Stevens said.

This year marks the ninth time the society has celebrated Pink Shirt Day since it opened in 2012. Throughout the year Stevens said the society emphasizes the values of kindness and respect for both others and the community.

