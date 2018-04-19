The new pumper for the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Submitted photo.

South Green Lake officers and firefighters busy during past couple of months

Ken Alexander’s regular correspondence for the South Green Lake area

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) has a new pumper to add to its fleet.

The 2005 Spartan Superior, which has four-wheel drive, has 83,000 kilometres on it and is in mint condition, says fire chief Peter McKie.

Noting the truck came from Kelowna Fire Services, McKie adds they found it to be too big for their city streets. They bought it after their 2003 wildfires so they could fight structure fires in interface areas, he notes.

“They put it up for auction, a third-party purchased it and we purchased it from them.” McKie says the truck will probably be in service by the middle of June.

Training continues

McKie says SGLVFD members continue to gain knowledge and experience with regular and Structure Firefighters Competency and Training Playbook training sessions.

The Playbook sets out a competency-based ladder that provides for a minimum level of sequential training and operational requirements that must be met by each fire department. Feb. 22 was a busy day at the fire hall with Playbook self-contained breathing apparatus and personal protective equipment module training, which helps to ensure firefighters are protected during fire callouts.

“We continue to help our area fire departments as much as possible. We had 12 members from 70 Mile, 10 from Loon Lake and six from Watch-North Green Lake volunteer fire departments attend and complete the module.”

Noting two SGLVFD firefighters also passed the course and evaluations, the fire chief adds 11 local firefighters completed the recertification of all practical elements of the required annual maintenance training.

Further training

Three members took their Air Brake Training Course, which will allow them to drive the fire trucks when completed. It was held in 100 Mile House. Three members will also be going to 150 Mile House to take the Live Fire Training Course.

“We continue to keep our members current with additional training.”

Training weekend

On May 25-27, SGLVFD will be hosting a training weekend featuring a day-long structural protection workshop put on by the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The workshop focuses on the use of wildfire pumps and hose (as well as the use of fire service hose and hydrants) in the application of sprinklers on structures.

The sprinklers help prevent ignition of the structure when subjected to wildfire encroachment, by creating a humidity bubble over the structure and dampening the combustible fuels.

As part of the Playbook commitment and requirements, two SGLVFD officers travelled to Blackpool, between Little Fort and Clearwater, for Emergency Scene Management (Fire Officer 1) training. They completed modules 1 and 2.

“It was completed over three weekends and a test day.”

Previous story
Seniors Resource Directory a free advertising opportunity

Just Posted

A decrease in locally written letters to the editor is significant

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Slightly elevated levels of lead found in 100 Mile Elementary School

Parents advised to give students water bottles

Increase in property crime incl. stolen rifles, shotgun

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 86 complaints and calls for service… Continue reading

Seniors Resource Directory a free advertising opportunity

“We think [businesses] would like to be part of it”

500 Hectare burn planned 70 kilometres west of 100 Mile

Burn to take place on the eastern bank of the Fraser River

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Builder of Kinder Morgan reinforces concerns over project

B.C. heads to court over pipeline jurisdiction as builder says doubt warranted

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says she fears costs could be far higher than $19 billion

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Most Read