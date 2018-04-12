South Cariboo shows support for Humboldt Broncos

Canadians, including around the South Cariboo, are showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos today.

From the House of Commons to community schools, thousands are wearing a jersey for the Saskatchewan junior A hockey team.

There will also be an exhibition game (by donation for the players) starting at 4 p.m. today to raise money for the Broncos at the South Cariboo Rec Centre with recreational hockey players.

“These are all adult hockey players that some of them have been travelling the busses and played junior and that so it kinda hits home,” says Greg Lund, who’s organizing the exhibition game.

The Jersey Day movement was started by a group of B.C. hockey moms who wanted to do something for the team that was involved in last week’s tragic bus crash which claimed the lives now of 16 people.

Fifteen lives were lost immediately, while another life was lost Wednesday due to the accident — that of 25-year-old team trainer Dayna Brons.

The trucker driver involved in the crash was not injured.

A vigil was held in the Humboldt community Sunday.

The first funeral for the victims, that of play-by-play Humboldt announcer Tyler Bieber will be held today (April 12) at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

