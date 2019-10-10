South Cariboo residents thank activist Greta Thunberg

‘This is just a gesture that we could do in our small town with its capacity’

Local residents gathered at Centennial Park in 100 Mile House, British Columbia for an environmental-conscious demonstration. Those who participated sat, laid or crouched on the grass to form the word ‘tack’, which means ‘thank you’ in Swedish. The photo will be sent to teenage activist Greta Thunberg. Submitted photo.

Local residents gathered in Centennial Park to take part in an aerial photograph of a Swedish word to send to teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

From ground level, it looked like locals were lying down for a nap, but from above the bodies formed the word ‘tack’, which means ‘thank you’ in Swedish.

Since Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, she has been mocked by Trump on Twitter as a “happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”, called a “mentally ill Swedish child” and bullied by others. That hasn’t stopped her message from reaching the masses.

Around the world, climate strikes and marches have been attended by thousands. Local resident Jamie Hughes and her daughters began following Thunberg activism and felt the community should contribute in some way. Hughes thought of thanking her and took that idea to Facebook.

Kim Vance-Lundsbye caught wind of Hughes’s post and together organized an environmental-conscious demonstration.

“We were really happy with the turnout and managed to get a great photo,” said Lundsbye. “It was nice to see people who I knew and some who I haven’t seen before.”

More than 60 people showed up at the park on Sunday, Oct. 6., to participate in the photo.

“This is just a gesture that we could do in our small town with its capacity,” said Lundsbye. “We hope it gets picked up.”

Lundsbye said she has been working on a message to thank Thunberg. The message will be translated so it’s in Swedish.

The photo along with its message will be sent to Thunberg via Facebook as well as various news organizations, in an attempt to gain attraction.

“I hope people continue and awareness for the issue continues to grow,” said Lundsbye.

Lundsbye thanked those who participated in the event and making the photo possible.

“It was a great event – very heartwarming and encouraging,” said Lundsbye. “Jamie and I were very pleased, it encouraged us that we can put something together in just a couple of days and do something good.”

