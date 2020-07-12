Joelle Kuyek and her teacher Ginny-Lou Alexander prepare for a piano lesson on Tuesday, July 7. (Patrick Davies - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo piano students see success at online exams

‘I like learning new songs and then actually getting to play them well’

COVID-19 may have put a lot of things on hold but for the piano students of Ginny-Lou Alexander, they were able to finish off the year with top marks.

On June 17, she had five of her students play their year-end exams online with Conservatory Canada and all achieved good results. This is something that pleases Alexander immensely.

Israel McLelland played Grade 3 and achieved first-class honours, Twylla MacIntosh played Grade 6 and received first-class honours, Joelle Kuyek played Grade 7 and received first-class honours, Julia Siclari played Grade 9 and received first-class honours and Noah Geerts played Grade 9 and got first-class honours with distinction, which is a score of over 90. Geerts was also awarded the Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for the Grade 8 complete piano exam in October of 2019, which recognizes the highest mark received by any student in his grade in the province.

“People have said to me, well you know, at your age are you going to retire one of these times and I’m not going to retire I’m having too much fun and my kids are having great success,” Alexander said. “My goal has always been to give someone the gift of music if they want it, maybe sometimes if their parents want it and they don’t at first.”

Kuyek took up piano when she was seven and is now 13 and she said she always wanted a piano growing up which she then received on her seventh birthday. This led her to take lessons from Alexander which she said she enjoys because of the calm atmosphere of her lessons that are consistent without being overbearing.

“I like learning new songs and then actually getting to play them well,” Kuyek said.

On her recent exam she said it was conducted via a laptop she set up so the judge could view her upper stores and the piano keys. Kuyek performed a handful of prepared songs, scales, a sight-reading and chord progressions for the exam which she completed with a score of 82.2.

When asked if she wants to become a teacher herself, Kuyek replied she just likes to play and learn the piano and intended to pursue it until at least the end of high school.

Alexander is also involved in organizing the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts, as she has been since its inception, and wanted to assure the public that while this year may be cancelled they’re working to plan and prepare for 2021. They hope to do it barring any COVID-19 developments but if they don’t put in the work now, she said it won’t happen.

This year the festival gave out two scholarships to Peter Skene Ogden graduates, Baylee Shields and Maya Geerts. Last year’s scholarship winner Maria Betuzzi also received her scholarship this summer, as there was paperwork that needed completing.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

Just Posted

Highway 97 to be repaved in 100 Mile House following complaints

‘It’s been over a month now since those holes have been developing’

South Cariboo piano students see success at online exams

‘I like learning new songs and then actually getting to play them well’

12 year old makes public musical debut at the farmers market

‘I was not as nervous as I thought I’d be’

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Sheryl Fremlin celebrating her love for horses this month

‘I really hope they enjoy it and feel some sense of joy’

QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

How much do you really know about roads, motor vehicles and car culture? Take this quiz to find out.

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Sports fishers protest Fraser River Chinook closures

Public Fishery Alliance wants hatchery fish open for harvest

Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

Northern B.C. First Nations call for reversal of grizzly bear hunting ban

Growing grizzly populations have led to fewer ungulates and increased fear of attacks says Chad Day

Most Read