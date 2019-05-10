South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce announces new Board of Directors

Welcome to the Chamber’s new Board of Directors. Missing from photo: Ralph Myhill-Jones, Jodi Christianson, and Stacey Borge. Raven Nyman photo.

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce elected the following new Directors to their Board on May 8: Amanda Usher of Andres Electronics, Stacey Borge of Williams Lake & Dist. Credit Union, Jodi Christianson of Rustic Elements, Walter Bramsleven of Sitka Log Homes and Mount Timothy Recreation Resort, Angela Williams of Western Financial Group, and Martina Dopf of 100 Mile House Free Press.

This year’s returning Directors are Christine Gallagher of Three R’s Construction, Ralph Myhill-Jones of TimberMart, Rick Takagi of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Chad Swanson of West Fraser Lumber, Rob Fry of CaribooRadio, and Jeremy Welch of 100 Mile Painting.

New bylaws were passed by the members and a very informative presentation from Mount Timothy Recreation Resort was well received by attendees.

