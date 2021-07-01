The Sparks Lake wildfire on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Some 300 homes in Bonaparte Plateau under evacuation alert due to Sparks wildfire

Some 300 homes affected

Close to 300 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E are under evacuation alert due to threats from the Sparks Lake wildfire.

The alert for the Bonaparte Plateau & portions of the Lower North Thompson region was issued by the TNRD Thursday afternoon, as the blaze held steady at an estimated 20,000 hectares.

Residents are advised to be prepared to leave their properties should the risk increase.

For a full summary of properties affected by the alert, visit https://www.tnrd.ca/evacuation-alert-electoral-areas-e-bonaparte-plateau-and-o-lower-north-thompson/

Warm water in Bridge Creek causes fish to die

