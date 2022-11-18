Lake City Centure Clinic denturist Roy Jaroudi is once again offering his Smiles for Christmas program where he will give away a free pair of dentures to someone in the Williams Lake area and someone in the 100 Mile House area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lake City Centure Clinic denturist Roy Jaroudi is once again offering his Smiles for Christmas program where he will give away a free pair of dentures to someone in the Williams Lake area and someone in the 100 Mile House area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Smiles for Christmas contest seeking worthy nominees in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House areas

Two people will receive a free pair of dentures

Lake City Denture Clinic owner and registered denturist Roy Jaroudi (R.D.) is once again doing his Smiles for Christmas Contest.

With the contest, one lucky winner from the Williams Lake area and one from 100 Mile House area will each receive a set of dentures for free.

“People can nominate themselves or someone they know who has had a rough year, or is in a bit of a bind,” Jaroudi said. “Or, someone who is always giving and it’s time for them to receive something back.”

At the end of November, Lake City Denture Clinic will conduct a random draw to select the winner. The winner will be notified at that time, and treatment will begin in the new year.

Eligibility for the contest could be one of the following: for the applicant to be missing at least one or all of their teeth, have suffered a recent job loss, current financial struggles, low income, limited health care coverage, someone who is always giving and deserves to receive this holiday season or could use an uplifting experience, for example.

Jaroudi took over the Williams Lake practice in 2018 after moving to the Cariboo from his hometown of Surrey. September of 2020, Jaroudi opened a satellite office in 100 Mile House where he rents a chair in a dental office in the mall for patients in the South Cariboo on Fridays. Initially he decided to offer the contest three years ago as a way to say thank you for everyone welcoming him into the community, and for being so supportive.

That first year was a one-off, where he offered one set of free dentures, but after he saw such a great need with more than 80 nominees that first year he decided to keep going and in 2021 opened the contest up so a person in the 100 Mile House area could be eligible.

Last year he ended up doing four dentures for free. He drew ballots for two and then felt some people’s stories really touched his heart so he did two more.

“It is a nice thing to do and definitely makes me feel good to give someone their smile back,” he said of what inspires him.

The contest will be running throughout the month of November. Jaroudi said it will be advertised on the Lake City Denture Clinic Facebook page, its Instagram page, and in the newspapers. Residents can apply by dropping off their ballot — available to cut out from inside the Williams Lake Tribune or 100 Mile House Free Press — in person at the Lake City Denture Clinic office, by mail or by email to lakecitydentureclinic@gmail.com (requires nominee’s name and phone number, and nominator’s name and phone number, along with two to three sentences about why you feel you or your nominee deserves the prize).

Lake City Denture Clinic is located at 113B Yorston St. in Williams Lake. In 100 Mile House, ballots can be dropped off at Cariboo Mall Family Dental across from the Pharmasave. For more call 250-398-9800.

READ MORE: A Williams Lake man gets a new smile for Christmas

READ MORE: Free denture winner in Williams Lake overjoyed with prize, generosity


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HousedentistryWilliams Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation

Just Posted

The 100 Mile and District General Hospital lit up in 2020 for the South Cariboo Health Foundation’s seventh annual Starry Nights campaigns. This Friday the 2022 campaign begins with the foundation looking to raise $100,000 to fund the renovation to the hospital’s wound care room. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights lights up the hospital this Friday

Williams Lake RCMP released a photo of items seized recently following an investigation into stolen vehicles. (RCMP photo)
Mounties recover vehicles stolen from 108 Mile, drugs, weapons in Riske Creek, Williams Lake

Lake City Centure Clinic denturist Roy Jaroudi is once again offering his Smiles for Christmas program where he will give away a free pair of dentures to someone in the Williams Lake area and someone in the 100 Mile House area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smiles for Christmas contest seeking worthy nominees in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House areas

Former Williams Lake resident, Captain Shawn Tyerman, of the Royal Canadian Air Force touches down with a CC130 Hercules aircraft into the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 for a brief reunion with some friends. Read the story of Tyerman’s lifelong journey to realizing his aviation dreams on Page 9. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation