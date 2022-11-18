Smiles for Christmas contest seeking worthy nominees in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House areas

Lake City Centure Clinic denturist Roy Jaroudi is once again offering his Smiles for Christmas program where he will give away a free pair of dentures to someone in the Williams Lake area and someone in the 100 Mile House area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lake City Denture Clinic owner and registered denturist Roy Jaroudi (R.D.) is once again doing his Smiles for Christmas Contest.

With the contest, one lucky winner from the Williams Lake area and one from 100 Mile House area will each receive a set of dentures for free.

“People can nominate themselves or someone they know who has had a rough year, or is in a bit of a bind,” Jaroudi said. “Or, someone who is always giving and it’s time for them to receive something back.”

At the end of November, Lake City Denture Clinic will conduct a random draw to select the winner. The winner will be notified at that time, and treatment will begin in the new year.

Eligibility for the contest could be one of the following: for the applicant to be missing at least one or all of their teeth, have suffered a recent job loss, current financial struggles, low income, limited health care coverage, someone who is always giving and deserves to receive this holiday season or could use an uplifting experience, for example.

Jaroudi took over the Williams Lake practice in 2018 after moving to the Cariboo from his hometown of Surrey. September of 2020, Jaroudi opened a satellite office in 100 Mile House where he rents a chair in a dental office in the mall for patients in the South Cariboo on Fridays. Initially he decided to offer the contest three years ago as a way to say thank you for everyone welcoming him into the community, and for being so supportive.

That first year was a one-off, where he offered one set of free dentures, but after he saw such a great need with more than 80 nominees that first year he decided to keep going and in 2021 opened the contest up so a person in the 100 Mile House area could be eligible.

Last year he ended up doing four dentures for free. He drew ballots for two and then felt some people’s stories really touched his heart so he did two more.

“It is a nice thing to do and definitely makes me feel good to give someone their smile back,” he said of what inspires him.

The contest will be running throughout the month of November. Jaroudi said it will be advertised on the Lake City Denture Clinic Facebook page, its Instagram page, and in the newspapers. Residents can apply by dropping off their ballot — available to cut out from inside the Williams Lake Tribune or 100 Mile House Free Press — in person at the Lake City Denture Clinic office, by mail or by email to lakecitydentureclinic@gmail.com (requires nominee’s name and phone number, and nominator’s name and phone number, along with two to three sentences about why you feel you or your nominee deserves the prize).

Lake City Denture Clinic is located at 113B Yorston St. in Williams Lake. In 100 Mile House, ballots can be dropped off at Cariboo Mall Family Dental across from the Pharmasave. For more call 250-398-9800.

100 Mile HousedentistryWilliams Lake