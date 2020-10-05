From left: 100 Mile House Tim Horton’s owner Steve MacPhail presents a cheque for $6127 with the help of student volunteer and employee Sarah Shaw, manager Sadie Lawrence and volunteer and employee Mercedes Wilcox to the 100 Mile House Foodbank’s secretary Lyndamae Wilson. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Smile Cookie campaign raises over $6,000 for Food Bank

100 Mile House residents gave generously to Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookies campaign, raising over $6,000 for the 100 Mile House Food Bank.

Steve MacPhail, the owner of 100 Mile House Tim Hortons, said this year’s campaign raised “well above last year’s number” by roughly $1,000. He said it was down to the great participation and support of the community, which never ceases to amaze him with its generosity.

MacPhail also credited student volunteers and employees Sarah Shaw and Mercedes Wilcox as being the “crux” of their volunteer program. This is Shaw’s second year taking part in the campaign and she said she loves coming in, helping out and volunteering for the community. It was Wilcox’s first year doing it but she agreed with Shaw and said she had a lot of fun and it was good to help.

“The cohesiveness of how everything went together and being able to see the impact in the community and how much everyone enjoys it (is what I liked the most),” Shaw said.

The two did “a bit of everything,” Shaw said. They sold the cookies while coworkers and volunteers helped bake and decorate them with a unique flair to each.

Lyndamae Wilson, secretary for the 100 Mile Food Bank Society, was grateful for the cheque from Tim Hortons. They have received money from this campaign for over 10 years now and it’s something they always look forward to.

“It helps to make sure we’re stable at the food bank with lots of money coming and it’s great,” Wilson said. “This time of year is going to get tough, especially with the virus. We’re getting 45 percent more people asking for help. It’s the seniors and children we worry about, especially when Christmas is coming.”

Both the general public and government have been awesome, Wilson said, noting the food bank provides clients with hampers containing a loaf of bread, eggs and milk.

What the clients don’t realize, she said, is it’s the community’s generosity that ensures the food bank has the necessary provisions.

“This particular year has been a pretty tough year on the economy and a lot of people are feeling the hard times, so I think there’s more of a demand on the food bank so we’re just happy and proud to be able to help,” MacPhail said.

