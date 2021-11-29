SMAC seeks funding for equipment

The Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) is seeking funding to upgrade its computer room and equipment so they can start holding bingo events.

SMAC spokesperson Kathleen Judd said the access centre needs two new, up-to-date computers, a printer/scanner and a one-year subscription to the Internet. She notes they have clientele who need to use computers for a variety of purposes, such as finding medical and financial information.

The bingo equipment would allow SMAC to hold bingo events, which is both a social event for the players and a fundraiser for the access centre. COVID-19 protocols have put a big dent in SMAC’s fundraising efforts since the pandemic started.

SMAC still giving to the needy

Judd said a call for help came in recently to aid the Mexican and Guatemalan employees at the Desert Hills Farm who are returning home because the Ashcroft farm business is closing down for the season.

SMAC volunteers put together five “huge” suitcases full of clothes for the employees’ babies and children. They also donated three large bags of winter clothes to the Coats for All campaign in 100 Mile House to be distributed to those in need. It is something they have been doing for a couple of years.

Now that Remembrance Day is over, SMAC volunteers are turning their attention to gifts and clothes for the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre (FEC).

Judd said SMAC puts aside all new clothes for both adults and children as well as toys and gifts that are donated for the CFEC’s Christmas hampers.

The giving doesn’t stop there, as SMAC has been raising money for the Lytton Wildfire victims.

SMAC volunteers have held a few donation days during which people have been purchasing items by giving donations.

They had set a goal of $500, but raised $645 and then SMAC upped it to $1,000.

Christmas Bazaar

SMAC will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Judd said area artisans will be bringing in their crafts for sale.

Vendors pay for their tables, but they get a free lunch.

“SMAC gives something to all parts of the community, so [the artisans] get to show off their crafts,” Judd said.

SMAC will make some money from their concession and bake table. People will also be able to buy tickets for a chance to win three gift baskets.

Judd said they will be following COVID-19 protocols.

Christmas Food Hampers

SMAC is now taking names for people who would like a food hamper. People can drop in or phone Judd at 250-945-5325 to order one. Non-perishable goods for the food hampers are also being collected.

