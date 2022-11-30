Sixth annual 108 Mile Heritage Site Christmas Market set to be a fun time

Get ready to bundle up and have fun at this year’s sixth annual 108 Mile Heritage Site Christmas Market on Dec. 11.

Organizer Marianne Lawrence said the fresh air event, put on by the 100 Mile House and District Historical Society, takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Clydesdale barn at the 108 Mile Heritage site.

There are about 18 vendors selling a variety of items, including fishing flies, woodworking, baking, gnomes, quilting, knitting, sewing, preserves and more, she said. There will also be live entertainment to add to the festive mood.

Donna Barnett and the Wrangler barbeque wagon will be on hand cooking up hot dogs and hamburgers. There will also be coffee, hot chocolate and cider available, so that people can enjoy sipping something hot while warming up by the fire pit.

“It is a great opportunity to get the last of the Christmas presents or little items for your stockings,” said 100 Mile House and District Historical Society president Ulli Vogler.

“We have to stress this is a winter market,” said Lawrence. “It isn’t indoors, it’s in our lower Clydesdale barn, which is not heated.”

She added that the barn is well over 100 years old and the wiring in the building is quite old, so they need to be cautious with using it. The vendors can have lights, particularly LED lights, but they are not allowed to have heaters.

“We need to protect our barn because it’s very valuable.”

Although she is a director on the 100 Mile House Historical Society board, Lawrence said this is her first year being involved with the Christmas market. It has been a little bit of work but she’s enjoyed it.

“The vendors are a great bunch of people and it is really nice putting it together along with the other directors on the board,” she said.

Vogler also said anyone who is interested in joining the 100 Mile House and District Historical Society can call her at 250-398-0841.



