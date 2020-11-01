Single mom seeks to pay it forward this Christmas

A single mom’s bid to pay it forward has sparked the Christmas spirit in 100 Mile House.

Tiffany Heinrich, of 100 Mile House, recently put a post on social media, offering to sponsor a single family this Christmas by buying a toy for the child and gift basket goodies for the parent, noting: “I know how hard it is during the Christmas season as a parent. Especially a single parent. Everything I have goes to my child and ensuring she had the best Christmas. Even if it means I go without.”

Her post has since gone viral, with small businesses in the community coming forward to offer everything from soaps to manicures to pizza gift certificates. A local contracting company has also offered to sponsor a family with a gift basket of their own.

The only thing missing are the single parents: although Heinrich has received a handful of nominations, she is hoping more single moms or dads will put their names forward or nominate a friend. She will draw the name on Dec. 15.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen. It’s a lot of support and I like that,” she said. “I just want to help out as much as I can because as a single mom I know how difficult it can be. Toys are expensive, especially at Christmas. I think parents are overlooked at this time. We put all our time and money and energy to make sure our kids are taken care of. It’s for them but sometimes it’s nice to have a little help.”

Heinrich insists her campaign is not a handout but her way of paying it forward. When her daughter Gracie was a year old, Heinrich got a call from the local butcher shop, telling her that her single-parent gift basket was ready. She was surprised, she said because she knew nothing about it.

“There was this gift basket just full of amazing things …,” she said. “I swore when I got that I would do anything to help the community and give back.”

Henrich urges single parents to get in touch. She can be reached through Facebook @tiffanymariee.

