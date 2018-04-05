Shrine Club’s King Crab and Prime Rib Buffet and Auction is all sold out

“It’s just going to be a bang-up time”

The 100 Mile House Big Country Shrine Club’s King Crab and Prime Rib Buffet and Auction coming up on Saturday, April 7 is all sold out, according to Vice President Frank Dobbs.

“They can expect prime rib, the best in the Cariboo, and king crab legs, all you can eat, and an auction of some really good things.”

Prizes include a trip on the Rocky Mountaineer, a week in Mexico, a couple of rifles, a chainsaw from Exeter Forest Marine, a $200 rental from Performance All Terrain, there are just all sorts of things you wouldn’t believe, he says.

He’s still hoping to get a convertible for a week from Central GM.

They’re planning to raise at least $20,000 for the transportation fund and hope for more than that.

“We pay for transportation for children to go to Shrine hospitals and that gets expensive. Just helping the kids is what we do.”

Alicia Parkins, a girl from 100 Mile who’s been going to one of the Shrine hospitals, will be there and her father will give a little talk, says Dobbs.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett will be the auctioneer.

“It’s going to be a really interesting evening. We’ve got a new sound system from Andre’s and that’s gonna make it easier for people to hear. They donated that for the evening and it’s just going to be a bang-up time.”

Dobbs says he himself is looking forward to the food the most of course.

