The 2017 Shriners dinner and auction. File photo.

Shrine Club’s King Crab and Prime Rib Buffet and Auction is all sold out

“It’s just going to be a bang-up time”

The 100 Mile House Big Country Shrine Club’s King Crab and Prime Rib Buffet and Auction coming up on Saturday, April 7 is all sold out, according to Vice President Frank Dobbs.

“They can expect prime rib, the best in the Cariboo, and king crab legs, all you can eat, and an auction of some really good things.”

Prizes include a trip on the Rocky Mountaineer, a week in Mexico, a couple of rifles, a chainsaw from Exeter Forest Marine, a $200 rental from Performance All Terrain, there are just all sorts of things you wouldn’t believe, he says.

He’s still hoping to get a convertible for a week from Central GM.

They’re planning to raise at least $20,000 for the transportation fund and hope for more than that.

“We pay for transportation for children to go to Shrine hospitals and that gets expensive. Just helping the kids is what we do.”

Alicia Parkins, a girl from 100 Mile who’s been going to one of the Shrine hospitals, will be there and her father will give a little talk, says Dobbs.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett will be the auctioneer.

“It’s going to be a really interesting evening. We’ve got a new sound system from Andre’s and that’s gonna make it easier for people to hear. They donated that for the evening and it’s just going to be a bang-up time.”

Dobbs says he himself is looking forward to the food the most of course.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community dance
Next story
Over 100 children at Easter Egg Hunt

Just Posted

A diamond in Forest Grove

Tribute act to perform on April 7

Foundation kicks off inaugural donations

Relate Parenting and Story Walk programs to benefit

Suspect arrested without incident

A male had allegedly made threats of physical harm

Methamphetamine possession, excessive speeding and suspected arson

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): There were concerns that drought in the Cariboo… Continue reading

Over 100 children at Easter Egg Hunt

“The good thing was that the Easter bunny did not scare anyone”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Investigators look for answers in baby’s death on Alberta First Nation

Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

‘It’s one of those adventures in life. Try something, try new things.’

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Most Read