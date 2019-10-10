Showcasing senior citizens, Primetime will feature Stories For and About Life After 55

This special, seniors’ edition of the Free Press will be available on newsstands this October

During the week of Oct. 17, South Cariboo residents can get their hands on the most recent special edition of the Free Press, Primetime: Stories For and About Life After 55.

Primetime will feature profiles of outstanding senior citizens and the myriad of contributions they have made to positively impact life for everyone in the South Cariboo. From the oldest local hockey player to a figure skating coach who has been at it for more than 50 years, our community is home to a wide array of local senior “celebrities”.

Their commitment to volunteering in their surrounding communities is plain to see, as their work benefits the young and old alike. Many of our local seniors have been carving time out of their own lives to help others for decades.

Despite all of their individual and collective achievements, our ageing population faces a number of unique challenges, too. Primetime will explore some of the many services available in our area that can help to improve the lives of seniors, and will also take a look at some of the activities they enjoy participating in most.

