Showcasing senior citizens, Primetime will feature Stories For and About Life After 55

This special, seniors’ edition of the Free Press will be available on newsstands this October

During the week of Oct. 17, South Cariboo residents can get their hands on the most recent special edition of the Free Press, Primetime: Stories For and About Life After 55.

Primetime will feature profiles of outstanding senior citizens and the myriad of contributions they have made to positively impact life for everyone in the South Cariboo. From the oldest local hockey player to a figure skating coach who has been at it for more than 50 years, our community is home to a wide array of local senior “celebrities”.

Their commitment to volunteering in their surrounding communities is plain to see, as their work benefits the young and old alike. Many of our local seniors have been carving time out of their own lives to help others for decades.

Despite all of their individual and collective achievements, our ageing population faces a number of unique challenges, too. Primetime will explore some of the many services available in our area that can help to improve the lives of seniors, and will also take a look at some of the activities they enjoy participating in most.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Cariboo residents thank activist Greta Thunberg
Next story
Williams Lake man gets late wife’s image added into family business mural

Just Posted

Showcasing senior citizens, Primetime will feature Stories For and About Life After 55

This special, seniors’ edition of the Free Press will be available on newsstands this October

Big Brothers Big Sisters find new home at Raven Youth Activity Centre

‘Nothing is changing in terms of programming’

RCMP officers recognized for fighting Ashcroft wildfire, taking down Hells Angels

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angles ring

How will you cook a turkey this Thanksgiving?

Blaine Trombley 100 Mile Elementary “In my classroom, I have a book… Continue reading

Smiles abound: Tim Horton’s cookie campaign raises $5,222 for local food bank

‘We had quite a nice increase this year’

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

PHOTOS: On this day 44 years ago, SNL began!

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

BREAKING: Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Most Read