Sylvio Aumond with his second-prize winning capture at a past Lac la Hache Father’s Day fishing derby. (File photo).

Show us your big catch

The 100 Mile Free Press is looking for your fishing pictures

There are only a few more days left to submit fishing pictures for a local fishing guide.

The 100 Mile Free Press, in collaboration with the Williams Lake Tribune and the Quesnel Observer, is publishing Gateway to Fishing Adventure featuring local fishing tips and stories.

Anyone looking to have their picture included, whether it’s of their big catch or beautiful scenery, is asked to do so by emailing publisher Martina Dopf at publisher@100milefreepress.net. The deadline for submissions is May 15.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hot July Nights cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Five arrested and in custody following early morning robbery at 150 Mile Husky Centre

Three adults, one a prolific offender, plus two young offenders arrested

UPDATE: Thieves target 150 Mile Husky Centre, flee with empty ATM machine down Highway 97

Store is closed as police investigate

Show us your big catch

The 100 Mile Free Press is looking for your fishing pictures

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Hot July Nights cancelled due to COVID-19

‘There’s been an awful lot of work done by an awful lot of people’

B.C. tackles dormant oil and gas wells for COVID-19 industry jobs

Ottawa provides $120 million to B.C. for cleanup program

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

Most Read