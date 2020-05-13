Show us your big catch

The 100 Mile Free Press is looking for your fishing pictures

Sylvio Aumond with his second-prize winning capture at a past Lac la Hache Father’s Day fishing derby. (File photo).

There are only a few more days left to submit fishing pictures for a local fishing guide.

The 100 Mile Free Press, in collaboration with the Williams Lake Tribune and the Quesnel Observer, is publishing Gateway to Fishing Adventure featuring local fishing tips and stories.

Anyone looking to have their picture included, whether it’s of their big catch or beautiful scenery, is asked to do so by emailing publisher Martina Dopf at publisher@100milefreepress.net. The deadline for submissions is May 15.

