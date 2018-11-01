SGLVFD highlights featured at Firefighters Appreciation Dinner

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett (left) and Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart posed with South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Peter McKie at the recent Firefighters Appreciation Dinner. Both MLAs have been very helpful in getting funding and cutting through red tape for the fire department over the years. Submitted photo.

There have been a number of highlights for the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD). It was a full house for the annual Firefighters Appreciation Dinner on Sept. 29. Fire Chief Peter McKie welcomed everyone and gave an update on what the SLGVFD has accomplished over the years including:

– building a four-bay garage;

– purchasing a newer Engine from Kamloops;

– purchasing a 2005 Engine from Kelowna, which makes the SGLVFD compliant until 2035; and

– installing four dry hydrants – Access 1, Access 5, Access 10 and Access 14.

Firefighter safety

– purchasing 18 sets of new turnout gear;

– purchasing more portable radios so all firefighters have one;

– purchasing new Self Contained Breathing Apparatus equipment;

– continuing training on Playbook modules to ensure all firefighters are compliant with all 13 modules; and

– purchasing a 2007 water truck with the capacity to deliver 2,000 gallons of water to the fire scene.

New firefighters

Zak Motala, Jeff Traynor, Paul Shore and Derek Fairbrother have joined the ranks during the past two years.

Service pins

– Dave Clearwater – five years

– Doug Hughes – 10 years

– Peter McKie – 10 years

– Daryle Rogers – five years

– Jim Smith – five years

– Brian Wagner – five years

– Dave Plenert – five years

– Del Westfall – 20 years

New captains

Bob Bell, Art Groves and James Walter are the new SGLVFD captains and have joined Dennis Nagy in this role.

In memory of a brother

SGLVFD lost firefighter Russ Milne in May this year.

A spot has been picked out in the fire hall to remember him, with one of our favourite photos of Russ participating in the fun at Community Day.

Insurance coverage

As a thank-you to all of the firefighters, “24 Hour Off Duty Accidental Bodily Injury” insurance has been purchased for all firefighters and their spouses.

FireSmart seminar

There was a FireSmart seminar at the 70 Mile House Community Hall recently. There was a good turnout for the 3.5-hour educational session. Another session will be held – time to be announced.

Chief McKie says the SGLVFD continues to work through the process of becoming a Thompson-Nicola Regional District fire hall.