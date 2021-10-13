Santa Claus Parade planning on the march

Santa Claus is coming to town next month for the annual 100 Mile House Santa Claus parade.

With parades allowed under COVID-19 protocols, parade organizer Janet Lilly is moving ahead with reviving the event, set for Nov. 19. Lilly said 2019 was one of their best parades to date and she’s hoping to capture that spirit again this winter.

“I think it’s exciting because it’s still magical for the kids and when they see Mr. and Mrs. Claus flying in from the North Pole, it’s pretty fun,” Lilly said. “I think people should be up for the parade because it’s been such a crummy year. The whole town just needs a really good fun night.”

Lilly said that the fine details are still being figured out and that parade-goers will have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing.

The parade is slated to begin behind Save-on-Foods, go up Birch Avenue and end at the former 100 Mile Junior Secondary School site on Cedar Avenue.

The exact timing is still being worked out but Lilly said any meet-and-greet with Santa would likely take place between 4 and 5 p.m. followed by the parade at 5:30 p.m. to coincide with Moonlight Madness.

Lilly is now reaching out to the 50 businesses and organizations who took part in 2019 to see if they’re interested in putting together a float this year. Anyone wanting to register can talk to her by either dropping by her shop, Our Kitchen Corner, or by calling 250-706-9514. Registration forms are also available at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office or the 100 Mile Free Press.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody getting out and having a good time,” Lilly said. “I’m hoping that some of the groups have animals and each of the float participants has music with their float and decorates up to the theme of Winter Wonderland.”



