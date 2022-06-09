Rubber ducks take the plunge in annual Duck Race

South Cariboo Search and Rescue member Melissa Johnston scoops up the three fastest ducks from Bridge Creek Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Spectators of the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ annual Duck Race watch their ducks float downstream. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A South Cariboo Search and Rescue member loses her footing as she attempts to keep a clutch of ducks from floating downstream. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Christie Falk of South Cariboo Search and Rescue corrals rubber ducks while Coco Lange grabs some from the waters of Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

This year’s 100 Mile House Wrangler’s Duck Race was a nonstop sprint to the finish line and beyond.

About 1,000 different rubber ducks, all individually numbered, were dumped into the waters of Bridge Creek at once.

Riding on the current the large flock of ducks made their way downstream, some even escaping the nets designed to catch them. Those with tickets for the numbered ducks, cheered, during the race.

Don Jones, the Wranglers’ director of marketing and sales, said they sold out of the tickets, raising around $5,000 this year.

Shawna Anderson bought the ticket for the fastest duck, taking home $500. Second place and $200 went to Dale Leey and third place and $100 to Roxi Holstein.

Unlike last year when the race took close to 45 minutes, this year’s race was done in a minute and a half, thanks to the high waters of Bridge Creek. South Cariboo Search and Rescue members had to chase down a large number of rogue ducks, who seemed intent on racing all the way to Canim Lake.

“It was quick, a little bit more water and flow than last year,” Jones said. “It was fantastic.”



